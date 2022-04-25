World Military Expenditure Touches Record High During Pandemic; US, China, India Top List

World military expenditure continued to grow in 2021, reaching an all-time high of $2.1 trillion, with the United States spending the most. According to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), India got the third rank when it comes to military spending, while China secured the second position.

Though this was not the first time when the countries increased their military expenditure, citing emerging threats, the expenditure attained a record level in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the seventh consecutive year that spending increased tremendously. As per the SIPRI data, the total global military expenditure increased by 0.7% in real terms in 2021, to reach $2,113 billion.

"Even amid the economic fallout of the pandemic, world military spending hit record levels," said Dr Diego Lopes da Silva, Senior Researcher with SIPRI’s Military Expenditure and Arms Production Programme.

Who were the top 10 military spenders in 2021?



1) USA🇺🇸

2) China🇨🇳

3) India🇮🇳

4) UK🇬🇧

5) Russia🇷🇺

6) France🇫🇷

7) Germany🇩🇪

8) Saudi Arabia🇸🇦

9) Japan🇯🇵

10) South Korea🇰🇷



Together they spent $1578 billion, accounting for 75% of global military spending ➡️ https://t.co/9dsFAulApR pic.twitter.com/Axq6nd9DLU — SIPRI (@SIPRIorg) April 25, 2022

India ranks third in military spending

Though he stressed that there was a slowdown in the rate of real-term growth due to inflation, in nominal terms, military spending grew by 6.1%. Meanwhile, in terms of India's military spending, it said that the largest Democracy in the world spent nearly $76.6 billion.

This was up by 0.9% from 2020 and by 33% from 2012. In a push to strengthen the indigenous arms industry, 64% of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms, according to SIPRI.

Meanwhile, neighbouring China also spent enough to strengthen its military power. The data claimed it spent around $293 billion in 2021-- an increase of 4.7% compared with 2020. For China, it was also not the first time that Beijing increased its military expenditure. The spending has grown for 27 consecutive years.

Russia increases military expenditure before initiating Ukraine war

"China’s growing assertiveness in and around the South and the East China seas have become a major driver of military spending in countries such as Australia and Japan," said SIPRI Senior Researcher Dr Nan Tian.

"An example is the AUKUS trilateral security agreement between Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States that foresees the supply of eight nuclear-powered submarines to Australia at an estimated cost of up to $128 billion," added Tian.

According to SIPRI, Russia increased its military expenditure by 2.9% in 2021, to $65.9 billion, at a time when it was building up its forces along the Ukrainian border. This was the third consecutive year of growth and Russia’s military spending reached 4.1% of GDP in 2021.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)