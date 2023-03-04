World Must Be Grateful To 'fathers Of QUAD' PM Modi & Shizo Abe, Says Ex-Aus PM Tony Abbot

Calling Quadrilateral Security Dialogue the most important strategic development since NATO, Ex-Australian PM Tony Abbot hailed Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi as "fathers of QUAD".

"Only an Asian leader could've initiated QUAD.Only Shinzo Abe & Narendra Modi would've responded the way they did. World should be immensely grateful to the 2 fathers of QUAD, Abe & Modi," the former Australian PM said while speaking on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue. He further talked about Australian PM Anthony Albanese' upcoming India visit. "I also think that the cavalcade of Australian ministers who have been in Delhi over the last couple of weeks - and the PM is coming in just a week or so - is also highly symbolic about the strength & the relationship."

On being asked about Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's address to a conference audience in Delhi on Friday, after a G20 foreign ministers' meeting, Tony Abbot said: "I didn't listen to him because I thought if I did listen to him, I might say something insulting. I thought it was best to stay away. What Russia is doing in Ukraine is simply evil."

QUAD's vision

The QUAD initiative refers to the strategic partnership between the United States, Japan, India, and Australia. The term "QUAD" stands for Quadrilateral Security Dialogue. The QUAD initiative was first initiated in 2007, but it was not able to sustain for long. However, in recent years, the Quad has been revived due to increasing concerns about China's assertiveness in the region, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.

The QUAD is based on a shared vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The QUAD members are committed to upholding the rules-based international order and promoting democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. The QUAD members have been collaborating on various fronts, including economic, diplomatic, and military, to strengthen their ties and counter China's growing influence. They have also been engaging with other countries in the region to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The QUAD has been focusing on various areas, including maritime security, cybersecurity, infrastructure development, and supply chain resilience. The QUAD members have been working on joint military exercises, intelligence sharing, and joint development of emerging technologies. The QUAD initiative has been viewed by some as a way to contain China's rise, while others see it as a way to promote regional stability and prosperity. However, the QUAD members have stated that their objective is not to target or isolate any country, but rather to promote a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.