World Ozone Day: Hole In Ozone Layer Over Arctic Has Started Healing Itself

The United Nations on September 16 celebrated World Ozone Day to mark 35 years of the global ozone layer protection pledge. The ozone layer is a fragile shield of gas outside the atmosphere that protects the Earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays of the sun, thus helping preserve life on the planet. The good news this year is that a hole in the ozone layer, which over the year had depleted because of irresponsible human behaviour, has started healing itself.

The Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS), which was tracking a hole in the ozone layer over large parts of the Arctic has said that it had closed. Ozone holes in the Arctic are rare since the conditions needed for such strong ozone depletion are not normally found in the Northern Hemisphere. Climate change was blamed for the hole over the Arctic that covered an area of 6,20,000 square miles, becoming the largest ever to be recorded in the region. Reports suggest that the ozone layer will take 50 years to completely recover.

"Chlorine and bromine-containing substances accumulate within the polar vortex where they stay chemically inactive in the darkness. Temperatures in the vortex can fall to below -78 degrees Celsius and ice crystals in Polar stratospheric clouds can form, which play an important part in the chemical reactions. As the sun rises over the pole, the sun’s energy releases chemically-active chlorine and bromine atoms in the vortex which rapidly destroy ozone molecules, causing the hole to form," CAMS explains on its website.

World Ozone Day

The World Ozone Day is celebrated to mark the anniversary of the adoption of the Vienna Convention for the Protection of Ozone Layer in 1985 when the world’s governments agreed to cut out 99 percent of all ozone-depleting substances. "Let us take encouragement from how we have worked together to preserve the ozone layer and apply the same will to healing the planet and forging a brighter and more equitable future for all humanity," UN chief Antonio Guterres said on the occasion.

