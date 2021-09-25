World Pharmacists Day 2021: Theme, History And Significance; Know All About It

On September 25 every year, World Pharmacists Day honours pharmacists for their contributions to global health. The goal of the day is to raise awareness about pharmacies and the beneficial health advantages they provide and the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) invites all of its members to participate in order to make the event a success. A new subject is released every year so that pharmaceutical industry associations and individuals can organise national campaigns or local projects to highlight the good work they do in improving people's health around the world.

World Pharmacists Day theme

"Pharmacy: Always Trusted for Your Health" is the theme of World Pharmacists Day 2021. The subject emphasises the need for trust in health treatment. Because there is a strong link between patient health outcomes and trust in healthcare personnel. The importance of trust in all human relationships cannot be overlooked. Patients with higher trust in their healthcare practitioners reported higher satisfaction with treatment, more good health behaviours and fewer symptoms, and increased quality of life in a variety of clinical settings.

The theme of last year's World Pharmacists Day was "Transforming Global Health."

World Pharmacists Day history

The International Federation of Pharmaceuticals was created on September 25 in 1912, and its members include national pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists. FIP was the driving force behind World Pharmacists Day, with the organisation's council voting to establish the event in the late 2000s during a conference in Istanbul, Turkey. It was presented in 2009 with the goal of appreciating the pharmaceutical industry's contribution in standing strong and aiding people all over the world to have full access to medical facilities and technologies.

World Pharmacists Day significance

World Pharmacists Day encourages events all around the world that promote and advocate for the pharmacist's role in promoting health. Pharmacists are in charge of making sure that individuals get the most benefit from their prescriptions. They put their knowledge, experience, and expertise to good use in order to make the medical world a better place for everyone. They also give people access to medications, teach them how to take them properly and do a range of other things.

Image: Unsplash