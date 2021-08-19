World Photography Day: Check Out The Most-Liked Photos On Instagram

Every year on the day of August 19, World Photography Day is commemorated. World Photography Day is dedicated to honour the craft, art, science, and heritage of photography. Well, it all stands to reason since doing photography is something one may fall in love with, while others enjoy watching amazing pictures.

Funny surprise behind the most-liked photograph

As it has been a routine for the millennials to post everything on Instagram, yet the frequency will be huge today. So, before starting to post the best photos on Instagram, take a look at the highest liked photo on Instagram. One might get shocked by looking at the fact that a simple egg won the award of the most liked photo on Instagram. Amusingly, the most popular shot on the photo-sharing network is an immaculate and uncooked brown chicken egg.

This simple egg picture has put celebs like Kylie Jenner, Lionel Messi, Ariana Grande as well as Billie Eilish in the numbers game far behind. It all started when an Instagram account called world record egg published the egg shot as its first post. The caption of the post is, “Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram. Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this”. Today, the image has over 55 million likes, and no other celebrity photo has yet surpassed it.

Take look at that:

Check out the Most Liked Instagram Pics

Apart from the basic egg, the photos that were in the race behind are the gorgeous images of Ariana Grande's wedding with Dalton Gomez, which received more than 26 million.

While the next photograph on the column is the latest shot of American rapper Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, better known by his stage name XXXTentacion before he was assassinated. The number of likes is more than 25 million.

The photograph of Billie Eilish dressed as a blonde beauty, has taken the internet by surprise. This particular image of her has got more than 23 million. On the other hand, Billie Eilish's image on the vouge cover styled in a Victorian corset and a trench coat has put her with over 22 million likes.

Among the popular celebrity, Lionel Messi's photo has to be there on Instagram. The photograph which received over 21 million likes is the image of him holding the trophy after winning the Copa America cup. Along with a picture of his first post after joining PSG. Another photo that got the same marked likes is when Lionel Messi announced his departure from Barcelona.

Ending the list, the photos of which stand on over 19 million are the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo in honour of Diego Maradona. While the other is the image of Chadwick Boseman's death was announced by his family.

(Image Credit: Instagram)