World Photography Day: Know The History Of First 'selfie' Which Dates Back To 1830s

Every year, World Photography Day is commemorated on August 19 with netizens flooding social media with their most loved snapshots, while shutterbugs come together across the world to celebrate the art of taking photographs. This year is no exception as the day brings together people who share a passion for art besides celebrating the rich history of the art of photography. On this day, the enthusiasts come together and celebrate the art of taking photographs.



The origin of World Photography Day dates back to 1837 in France when two men named Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre developed the first-ever photographic process by inventing the 'daguerreotype' camera. Since then the art of photography has evolved by leaps and bound with the advent of high-end cameras and evolution of the technology. In the era of social media, taking a selfie has also become a common phenomenon. These days people, especially the younger generation, make sure to take selfies doing nearly any and everything.

The history of selfies dates back to 1839

Let's take a look at the origin of this trend and how selfies came into being. Although the word "Selfie" was named Oxford Dictionary’s "Word of the Year" in 2015, its history dates back to 1839 when the first-ever selfie was taken by Robert Cornelius who was an amateur chemist and photography enthusiast, in Philadelphia. He reportedly set up the camera and then rushed into the frame for the picture, technically clicking the first-ever selfie. He produced a daguerreotype of himself which was called the first self-portrait of a person. Meanwhile, the first selfie in space was taken in 1996 by astronaut Buzz Aldrin who took a picture of himself during the Gemini 12 mission.

The art of taking selfies with the introduction of mobile phones with front-facing camera

It should be noted here that with the advent of mobile phones laced with the front camera in 2003, the art of taking selfies became easier, followed by the invention of the selfie stick in 2015, further allowing a number of people in the frame as well as more background. World Photography Day is celebrated with much fervour by photographers of all genres be it wildlife photography enthusiasts, photojournalists, fashion photographers, or even amateur photographers. Photography also plays an important part in human life as it captures moments and immortalises them for generations to witness.

Image Credits: Pixabay/ Representative