World Polio Day: Leaders Thank Healthcare Workers For Making India Polio-free

Every year, World Polio Day is observed on 24 October. As per endpolio.org website, Poliomyelitis is an infectious disease that most commonly affects children below the age of 5. The virus is spread from person to person, mostly through contaminated wate Several political leaders took to Koo to express gratitude to people who have worked to make India polio-free. They urged the people to ensure that their children are given polio drops to protect them from the disease.

Leaders express gratitude to healthcare workers

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla took to Koo to express his views on World Polio Day. He thanked the healthcare professionals for their efforts in making the country polio-free. He also expressed gratitude to the healthcare workers for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Expressing his views on Koo in Hindi, Om Birla said, "The challenges faced by humanity can be defeated only by collective efforts, #World_Polio_Day is a strong symbol of this. On this day, while thanking the health workers who made the country polio-free, we express our gratitude to them for their selfless service even in the war against Corona."

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways in the Government of India Nitin Gadkari took to Koo to express his views about World Polio Day. He highlighted that World Polio Day marks the efforts of people working for making the world Polio free. "World Polio Day marks the relentless effort, uncompromised commitment and zeal of all the stakeholders to work towards making the world Polio free. #WorldPolioDay."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Koo to congratulate the health care workers and people of India in their efforts to make the country polio-free. Furthermore, he stated that they should all spread awareness about polio and take a pledge to give polio drops to children below the age of 5. In his statement on World Polio Day on Koo, Yogi Adityanath said, "Many congratulations on 'World Polio Day' to all the health workers and citizens who are involved in making 'polio-free India'. Let us all, by increasing our awareness and activism against polio, take a pledge to give 'Do Boond Zindagi Ki' to all children in the age group of 0-5 years."

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya on Koo stated that they should make efforts in eradicating the disease from the country and the world. He urged the people to ensure that their children are given polio drops between the age of 0 to 5 years. "Two drops of life On World Polio Day, let us make our invaluable contribution in creating a healthy society by eradicating this deadly disease from the country and the world. Under the Pulse Polio campaign, give polio medicine to your 0-5-year-old children, so that a strong nation can be built."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain took to Twitter to express his views about World Polio Day. He stated that the fight against the disease is on and the people should give the children two drops of polio vaccine and make the world polio free. In his tweet, Satyendar Jain said, "The oral polio vaccine ushered in tremendous progress for the eradication of polio in India. But the battle against the disease is still on. On #WorldPolioDay, let's pledge to give our children the two essential drops of polio vaccine and eradicate this disease from the world."

