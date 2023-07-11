World Population Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance And A Message From UN Chief

World Population Day is celebrated annually on July 11 to raise awareness and educate individuals about the challenges associated with global population growth. The day seeks to focus global attention on the urgency and importance of population issues.

World Population Day was established by the then-Governing Council of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in 1989. It was inspired by the Day of Five Billion observed on July 11, 1987 and the interest generated around the day. In December 1990, the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 45/216 decided to continue observing World Population Day on July 11 to raise and enhance awareness about population issues and their connection with the environment and development.

History

The first World Population Day was observed on July 11, 1990, in more than 90 countries. Since then country offices of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in partnership with governments, civil society, numerous organizations and institutions have been commemorating this day to bring attention to population-related concerns.

Significance

The World Population Day serves as a reminder to continuously work towards addressing issues related to population and improving the lives of everyone on the planet. It focuses on bringing attention to critical issues concerning the global population, and aims to promote understanding and encourage collective efforts in tackling the impacts of population growth. It also aims to raise awareness about various challenges such as gender inequality, economic crises, and poverty. This day serves as a reminder to actively strive for the betterment of people’s lives and drive positive transformations. The United Nations celebrates World Population Day with a vision of creating a future where everyone has equal opportunities and limitless potential. Moreover, it works towards building a sustainable world in line with the goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Theme for 2023

According to United Nations, the theme for World Population Day 2023 is – "Unleashing the Power of gender equality: Uplifting the voices of women and girls to unlock our world’s infinite possibilities."

UN Secretary General's message

In his message, UN Secretary General António Guterres said, "Gender-based discrimination harms everyone – women, girls, men, and boys. Investing in women uplifts all people, communities, and countries."

Guterres also said that today the human family is larger than ever and yet leaders were falling woefully behind in efforts to build a peaceful and prosperous world for all. Gender equality is almost 300 years away as halfway to the 2030 deadline, the SDGs are also off track, he said. The Secretary General called for advancing gender equality, improving maternal health, and empowering women to make their own reproductive choices as these are extremely essential and central in making all the Sustainable Development Goals a reality. Highlighting this year’s World Population Day theme of unleashing the power of gender equality, Guterres urged the world to stand with women and girls fighting for their rights.