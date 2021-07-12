World Population Day: UN Chief Urges Protecting People's Reproductive Health Rights

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged for efforts to defend people's reproductive health rights on World Population Day which was observed on July 11.

On World Population Day on Sunday, the UN chief said "As we mark World Population Day, let us pledge to ensure the reproductive health rights of everyone, everywhere."

"The COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend our world, reaching one grim milestone after another. In addition to the millions of lives tragically lost, there has been a less visible toll: a shocking rise in domestic violence as women were forced into isolation with their abusers; empty maternity wards as women postponed motherhood; and unintended pregnancies due to curtailed access to contraceptive services," the secretary-general stated.

"Our latest estimates indicate that COVID-19 will push 47 million women and girls into extreme poverty. Many girls who are out of school may never return," the top UN official added.

"In every corner of the world, we are seeing a reversal of hard-won gains and an erosion of women's reproductive rights, choices and agency. With the onset of the pandemic, resources for sexual and reproductive health services were diverted. These gaps in access to health rights are unacceptable. Women cannot be alone in this fight," the secretary-general added.

Why is World Population Day celebrated?

World Population Day is an annual event that takes place on July 11 each year to raise awareness about worldwide population issues. The United Nations Development Programme's Governing Council founded the event in 1989.

It was sparked by public interest in Five Billion Day, which occurred on July 11, 1987, roughly when the world's population surpassed 5 billion people. The goal of World Population Day is to raise public awareness about topics such as family planning, gender equality, poverty, maternal health, and human rights.