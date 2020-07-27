World Record For Flying Airplane With Passenger For Over An Hour Was Set Today In 1909

Making history, Orville Wright set a world record for staying aloft in an aeroplane with a passenger for one hour, 12 minutes and 40 seconds on this day back in 1909. Even though humans have now begun marking their territory in outer space, there was a time when aeroplanes were a huge challenge when Wilbur and Orville Wright became the pioneers of aviation. While they had successfully completed first powered, sustained and controlled aeroplane flight in 1903, it was not until July 27, 1909, that Orville announced to the Aeronautical Board to resume testing and fulfil the specifications for its use in the military.

Orville chose to adhere with ‘trial endurance flight of at least one hour’ and that the plane ‘be designed to carry two persons having a combined weight of 350 pounds’. Along with passenger Lieutenant Frank Lahm, Orville kept the plane afloat for one hour, 12 minutes, and 38 seconds, setting a world record for a two-man flight. The historical moment was witnessed by former US President William H Taft, his cabinet members along with other senior government officials and over 10,000 spectators at Fort Meyer.

Who were Wright Brothers?

Before constantly working on mechanical projects and keeping their scientific research up-to-date, Wilbur Wright and Orville Wright had started a newspaper and even opened a bike shop to sell their own designs. They even followed the research of German aviator Otto Lilienthal. However, when Lilienthal died in a glider crash, the brothers finally began their own experiments with flight. They managed to make extraordinary achievements in North Carolina, place known for its strong winds, but soon went to Europe due to lack of recognition in the US.

The Wrights then returned to the United States in 1909 after selling aeroplanes in Europe and eventually became wealthy businessmen and filed several contracts for aeroplanes in both countries. After setting the world record on July 27, 1909, on July 30, 1909, Orville Wright successfully flew the final demonstration flight. Later, the same year, they went on to form the Wright Company to manufacture the machines. Wilbur was the president and Orville was the vice president.

