World Refugee Day 2022: History, Theme, Facts & Significance Of Day Amid War In Ukraine

According to the United Nations' estimates, every minute, 20 people are forced to leave behind all of their possessions or assets to escape war, persecution, or terror across the world. In a bid to recognise the plight of the millions of such people displaced and dispossessed globally, World Refugee Day is celebrated annually on June 20. This year, the ongoing tumultuous war between Russia and Ukraine has made the day even more significant as it has pushed global displacement figures to record levels, as per the UN. Therefore, this year, World Refugee Day is a stark reminder of the efforts needed to be undertaken to improve the lives of communities and families who have been forced to seek refuge away from their homeland.

World Refugee Day 2022: World Refugee Day history

World Refugee Day was first commemorated on June 20, 2001. It was the 50th anniversary of the 1952 UN Refugee Convention regarding the Status of Refugees. Previously, the day was identified as Africa Refugee Day, however, in December 2000, the UN officially designated it as World Refugee Day.

Refugees are among the most vulnerable communities around the world. The UN Refugee Convention of 1951 and its 1967 Protocol have helped to ensure legal instruments explicitly cover the most important aspects of a refugee's life. The 1951 Convention contains several rights and also highlights the obligations of refugees towards their host country. The cornerstone of the 1951 Convention is the principle of non-refoulment. "According to this principle, a refugee should not be returned to a country where he or she faces serious threats to his or her life or freedom. This protection may not be claimed by refugees who are reasonably regarded as a danger to the security of the country, or having been convicted of a particularly serious crime, are considered a danger to the community," the UN says.

#WorldRefugeeDay is an important moment for me. Anyone can become a refugee at any moment. They deserve our support. #WithRefugees https://t.co/nGQZf4rCgM — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) June 19, 2022

World Refugee Day 2022: World Refugee Day theme

With over 40% of global refugees comprising children, the theme for this year's World Refugee Day focuses on protection and the right to seek safety. "Whoever, Whatever, Whenever. Everyone has the right to seek safety," the UN says. The World Refugee Day 2022 theme underlines that every refugee, regardless of caste, creed, colour, ethnicity, or religious identification must be welcomed and treated with dignity and respect. The theme also focuses on the necessity to educate all about the rights of refugees seeking safe shelter for themselves and their families.

Whoever they are.



Wherever they come from.



Whenever they are forced to flee.



Everyone has the right to seek safety.#WorldRefugeeDay pic.twitter.com/8BuUDoqHOw — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) June 20, 2022

Significance of World Refugee Day amid Ukraine crisis

In the wake of the brutal Russian war in Ukraine, the global refugee count has been marked at unprecedented levels. Since February 2022, Europe has witnessed the external displacement of 5 million refugees from Ukraine bringing the global tally to over 100 million- which is approximately 1% of total humanity, the United Nations' statistics say. "We at UNHCR recently announced the seemingly unimaginable: 100 million people have now been forced to flee their homes. The war in Ukraine, as well as new or continuing emergencies in places such as Ethiopia, Burkina Faso, Myanmar, Nigeria, Afghanistan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, have all contributed to this staggering figure," said the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi.

In his message, Grandi also called on the global leaders to seek an "antidote for forced displacement" as the refugee movement is "outpacing solutions for those on the run." He added, "The world has a choice: either come together to reverse the trend of persecution, violence, and war, or accept that the legacy of the 21st century is one of continued forced displacement. We all know which is the right – and smart – thing to do."

(Image: Shutterstock/AP)