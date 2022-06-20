Last Updated:

World Refugee Day: Millions Of Displaced People Still In Quest For Safe Shelter | See Pics

UK's first flight to Rwanda carrying deportees from London was nixed earlier this week. However, the future of the African nations remains uncertain.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Refugee crisis
1/10
Associated Press

UK's first flight to Rwanda from London was nixed earlier this week. The plane was carrying deportees, however, a last-minute court ruling forced the officials to halt the flight. 

Refugee crisis
2/10
Associated Press

Migrants sleep under a gazebo in Mexico's Reynosa. The central American country is one of the main stops for migrants wishing to enter the US. 

Refugee crisis
3/10
Associated Press

Migrants stand outside Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia in Cyprus. 

Refugee crisis
4/10
Associated Press

In Haiti, hundreds of thousands of immigrants have coalesced on the Texas border, cascading a massive immigration crisis on the US border. 

Refugee crisis
5/10
Associated Press

Migrants walk near Pournara Emergency Centre on the outskirts of the Cyrpriotic capital of Nicosia. 

Refugee crisis
6/10
Associated Press

Over 15 million people have fled Ukriane following the Russian invasion on February 24. This picture here shows a mother hugging hr child at a train station. 

Refugee crisis
7/10
File/AP News

In this file image from 2017, Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are seen travelling to a refugee camp in Bangladesh. 

Refugee crisis
8/10
Associated Press

A 28-year-old woman, who was evacuated from Afghanistan last year, is clicked while working for a bread manufacturer in the US. 

Refugee crisis
9/10
Associated Press

Syrian displaced people walk next to ancient Roman-era ruins where they have set ropes to dry clothes. The Russia-Ukraine war has left thousands of Syrians struggling for basic amenities. 

Refugee crisis
10/10
BenStiller/Twitter

Hollywood actor Ben Stiller visited the Medyka border in Poland last week where he met families that fled families fleeing the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Tags: Refugee crisis, UN, World refugee day
COMMENT
More Photos
View all
IN PICS: Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv & Odesa regions; meets soldiers, inspects damages

IN PICS: Zelenskyy visits Mykolaiv & Odesa regions; meets soldiers, inspects damages
In Ukraine, hundreds gather to pay last respects to activist, soldier Roman Ratushnyi

In Ukraine, hundreds gather to pay last respects to activist, soldier Roman Ratushnyi