World Refugee Day: Millions Of Displaced People Still In Quest For Safe Shelter | See Pics

UK's first flight to Rwanda from London was nixed earlier this week. The plane was carrying deportees, however, a last-minute court ruling forced the officials to halt the flight.
Migrants sleep under a gazebo in Mexico's Reynosa. The central American country is one of the main stops for migrants wishing to enter the US.
In Haiti, hundreds of thousands of immigrants have coalesced on the Texas border, cascading a massive immigration crisis on the US border.
Migrants walk near Pournara Emergency Centre on the outskirts of the Cyrpriotic capital of Nicosia.
Over 15 million people have fled Ukriane following the Russian invasion on February 24. This picture here shows a mother hugging hr child at a train station.
In this file image from 2017, Rohingya refugees from Myanmar are seen travelling to a refugee camp in Bangladesh.
A 28-year-old woman, who was evacuated from Afghanistan last year, is clicked while working for a bread manufacturer in the US.
Syrian displaced people walk next to ancient Roman-era ruins where they have set ropes to dry clothes. The Russia-Ukraine war has left thousands of Syrians struggling for basic amenities.