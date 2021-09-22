World Rose Day 2021: Check Out History & Significance; Share Motivational Quotes

Every year, September 22 is celebrated as World Rose Day to pay tribute to cancer patients all across the globe. This day has significant value as it aims to bring more hope, happiness, and courage into the lives of such patients and remind them that they can overcome the diseases through sheer determination and positivity. On this day, people offer roses, cards, and gifts to cancer patients, to mark that they are not alone and that the world is standing with them.

This day is also special as it not only pays respect to the people suffering from it but the caretakers are also honoured for playing such a vital role in a person's life. The pain and trauma that cancer inflicts on a person's psychology and physiology are unbearable. World Rose day aims to make people stronger and create a feeling of belongingness and inner strength, which act as fuel in fighting the disease.

World Rose Day history

The day was observed in honour of a 12-year-old Canadian girl named Melinda Rose, who suffered from Askin's Tumor back in 1994. This is one of the rare forms of blood cancer, and back then, medical science did not have much information about the disease. The doctors who were treating her declared that she would only survive for a few weeks, but brave Melinda lived more than six months and during this time, the 12-year old started spending her time cheering up other patients by telling them jokes and poems, sharing letters, verses, and emails with them. Her courage and kindness during such a time became an inspiration for many, so a day was established to honor every cancer patient across the world.

Quotes on World Rose Day

"You can be a victim of cancer or a survivor of cancer. It’s a mindset, "Dave Pelzer said."

"The human spirit is stronger than anything that can happen to it." —C.C. Scott

"Cricket is my life. Before cancer, I was happy-go-lucky. I used to think about my career and worry about the future. But since then, my thinking has completely changed. I'm happy to eat and breathe normally. I'm happy to have my life back." -Yuvraj Singh

Remembering that you are going to die is the best way I know to avoid the trap of thinking you have something to lose. You are already naked. There is no reason not to follow your heart—Steve Jobs.

Cancer changes your life, often for the better. You learn what’s important, you learn to prioritize, and you learn not to waste your time. You tell people you love them. -Joel Siegel

If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude.-Maya Angelou

The only way to make sense of change is to plunge into it. Flow with it... and join the dance. -Alan Watts

"You Know, Once You’ve Stood Up to Cancer, Everything Else Feels Like a Pretty Easy Fight." – David H. Koch

"The wish for healing has always been half of health": Lucius Annaeus Seneca.

