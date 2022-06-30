World Social Media Day: History, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

Social Media Day is celebrated annually on June 30 in a bid to highlight the pivotal role that online platforms play in our everyday lives. Since its inception as a channel of communication, social media has spiralled into becoming not only a medium of expression but also a platform for conducting business as well. However, it has also given ample opportunities to hackers, information strugglers and those involved in phishing.

Emergence of social media platforms

The first social media platform - SixDegrees was launched in the year 1997. Created by Andrew Weinreich, the platform provided features like listing, bulletin boards and also attributed a profile to all its users to remain connected. SixDegrees closed in 2001, paving the way for another platform - Friendster. Today, there is a myriad range of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, TikTok, Reddit, Telegram, Whatsapp inter alia.

Also, in today’s age, the horizons of social networking platforms have widened manifold. Hundreds of thousands of people use these platforms for business purposes. A new creed of ‘social media influencers' have emerged who earn money by collaborating with various brands and tourism groups as well as promoting miscellaneous content.

World Social Media Day

World Social Media Day was first celebrated on June 30 2010 to commemorate the impact of social media on human life and its role in global communications. The initiative was taken by Mashable-a global entertainment and multi-media business, which is known to extensively use social media for their business. Every year, the company holds Mashable Awards, honouring the best online services and communities.

Significance

Social Media Day sheds light on the emerging role of the communication platforms. Videos, photographs, text, audio, and voice notes-these global platforms allow users from almost every part of the world to connect with each other. Their use has particularly increased in recent times with internet services penetrating into remotest areas. The platforms also provide livelihoods to hundreds of people across the world.

These information-sharing outlets are an important tool to study and gain an insight into consumer habits as their social media activities are a pathway to a consumer’s online behaviour. However, it has led to breaches of privacy and the sale of user data. This is the prime issue that Social Media Day 2022 revolves around.

