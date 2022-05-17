World Telecommunication And Information Society Day: Significance, Theme And Other Details

When the whole world was engulfed in the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and forced to live in "deserted isolation", it was technology that kept families closer to each other. During the pandemic, technology was potentially the only tool that kept the families smiling even in the worst times. Therefore, to mark the significance of the medium, and to raise awareness about the critical use of these modern gadgets, World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is celebrated every year on May 17. Besides, the day is also meant to honour those people whose creative ideas and innovations provided more comfort and attachment to the world.

Telecommunications & information technologies play an important role in achieving healthier ageing.



More from @ITU on Tuesday's World Telecommunication & Information Society Day: https://t.co/ieSmBVCms2 pic.twitter.com/1k5n0cxV7Y — United Nations (@UN) May 17, 2022

History and significance

World Telecommunication Day has been celebrated annually on May 17 since 1969. This day is marked as the founding of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the signing of the first International Telegraph Convention in 1865. Later, in 2005, the World Summit on the Information Society called upon the UN General Assembly (UNGA) to declare May 17 as World Information Society Day to focus on the importance of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). Until then May 17, was observed as World Telecommunication Day. However, after the UNGA adopted a resolution in 2006, May 17 is celebrated as "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day".

What is World Telecommunication Day and, why is celebrated?

According to the United Nations, the day is celebrated to raise awareness of the possibilities that the use of the Internet and other information and communication technologies can bring to societies and economies, as well as of ways to bridge the digital divide.

Theme of World Telecommunication And Information Society Day

This year, the theme of the World Telecommunication And Information Society Day is- “Digital technologies for older persons and healthy ageing”. According to the statement released by United Nations, it is important to address the issues of technology barriers faced by people aged 50 years and above. Also, it is meant to highlight how telecommunication is supporting older people to stay healthy, connected and independent - physically, emotionally and financially. "The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) hopes to foster initiatives to accelerate digital technologies for older persons and healthy ageing that will contribute towards the UN Decade of Healthy Ageing," read the statement. According to the UN, this year, a high-level panel to mark the day will take place on Tuesday, 17 May, from 13:00 to 14:30 (CET).