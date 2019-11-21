World Television Day 2019: Know Everything About Origin Of TV

World Television Day is celebrated every year on November 21. It was first celebrated in the year 1996 to commemorate the date on which the first World Television Forum occurred in the United Nations General Assembly. According to the United Nations, this day marks the interaction between emerging and traditional forms of the broadcast that creates a great opportunity to raise awareness about the important issues faced by the communities and the planet. It further also marks the commitment of the government, news organisations and individuals to deliver unbiased information.

According to the United Nations, “Television continues to be the single largest source of video consumption. Though screen sizes have changed, and people create, post, stream and consume content on different platforms, the number of households with television sets around the world continues to rise.”

The first electronic television was created by A Cambell Swinton who reportedly began experimenting around 1903 with the use of cathode-ray tubes for the electronic transmission and reception of images. However, it was Philo Taylor Farnsworth who is called a television pioneer as in 1927 he invented the first fully functional video camera tube and the first fully functional and complete all-electronic television system. Since then, according to reports the number of TV households across the world has risen to 1.63 million in 2017 and expected to reach 1.74 billion by 2023.

Tweeple celebrate World Television Day

On this special day, many television fanatics have also shown love for TV.

Us when there’s finally a day to celebrate the most important thing in our lives. Nothings ever been more entertaining. #WorldTelevisionDay pic.twitter.com/u63gIJ854U — Lionsgate India (@LionsgateIndia) November 21, 2019

Today is #WorldTelevisionDay so let’s celebrate this great medium that touches millions of lives every day all around the world 📺

#Tv pic.twitter.com/UbS5PU4DJy — Prachi Singh (@prachisinghind1) November 21, 2019

