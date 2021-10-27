World To Face 2.7°C Temperature Rise On Current Emission Pledges, Warns UN

The existing commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions will still put the planet on track for an average 2.7 degrees Celcius temperature, warned a new report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The Emissions Gap Report 2021 published on Tuesday, October 26 has revealed that updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) would only lead to an additional 7.5% reduction in the annual greenhouse emissions in 2030 as compared to the previous commitments.

UNEP reports suggest 30% reduction required to limit 2°C temperature increase

NDC constitute the efforts that are poured in by each country to reduce the national emissions along with other commitments made for 2030 but are not officially submitted. According to the official release by the UNEP, the report which is now in its 12th year, reductions of at least '30% are needed to limit global temperature increase for 2°C and 55 per cent for 1.5°C.' The UNEP report was released ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) which are set to take place in Glasgow.

Noting that net-zero pledges could make a huge difference, the report said, “If fully implemented, these pledges could bring the predicted global temperature rise to 2.2°C, providing hope that further action could still head off the most-catastrophic impacts of climate change. However, net-zero pledges are still vague, incomplete in many cases, and inconsistent with most 2030 NDCs.”

Climate change ‘is a now problem’, say UNEP director

Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP has said in a statement, “Climate change is no longer a future problem. It is a now problem...To stand a chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, we have eight years to almost halve greenhouse gas emissions: eight years to make the plans, put in place the policies, implement them and ultimately deliver the cuts. The clock is ticking loudly.”

UNEP noted that as of September 30, 2021, at least 120 nations communicated new or updated NDCs and these countries represent just over half of global greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, three members of the Group of 20 nations (G20) have also announced new mitigation pledged for 2030. UNEP said, “To have any chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C, the world has eight years to take an additional 28 gigatonnes of CO2 equivalent (GtCO2e) off annual emissions, over and above what is promised in the updated NDCs and other 2030 commitments.”

