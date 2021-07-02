World UFO Day: Significance, New Findings & Declassified Reports; All You Need To Know

World UFO Day is celebrated on the second day of July every year to spread awareness over unidentified flying objects and to acknowledge that it exists. This day was observed for the first time in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan.

This day celebrated to commemorate the supposed UFO crash incident in Roswell New Mexico in 1947. As per reports, several researchers and paranormal enthusiasts gather for the UFO festival in Roswell every year. Until July 2 was officially declared as World UFO Day, the day was usually celebrated on June 24 earlier.

US Intelligence Releases UFO Report

Meanwhile, just a few days before World UFO Day, the office of the US Director of National Intelligence on June 25 made public the highly anticipated report examining UFOs sightings in American skies. The report made clear that the truth is still out there as the American intelligence officials could not draw “firm conclusions” on more than 140 instances. The report confirmed that the observed phenomena are not part of any US military operations and the investigators did not find extraterrestrial links as well.

In a limited number of incidents, UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics. These observations could be the result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and require additional rigorous analysis," the report read.

The Pentagon studied 144 sightings of aircraft or other devices apparently flying at mysterious speeds or trajectories. The UAPs were seen over the last two decades. Many were seen from the summer of 2014 into the spring of 2015. The report said that some incidents could be the result of technical errors in sensors or observers. It also added that the UAP reported: “probably do represent physical objects” since they were registered across multiple sensors.