Massive World War II Bomb Dropped By Britain In Poland Explodes While Being Defused; Watch

A British World War II bomb weighing over 5000 kg exploded on October 13 in northwestern Poland. The navy demolition specialists were ensuring that the bomb was safe while it blasted out underwater creating a massive explosion which was felt by local residents in Swinoujscie. However, as per the reports by AP, no injuries have been reported so far.

Mission successful

Lt. Col. Grzegorz Lewandowski, a Navy spokesperson, said that no one was injured since all the navy men had maintained a required distance from the explosive. He said, “The operation was carried out perfectly and safely and the bomb is safe no”. He termed it as the “biggest ever such operation by sappers in Poland”.

Termed as the ‘Tallboy bomb’, the 5.4-ton explosive was found in the year 2019 during the work of deepening the passage. The navy demolition experts were in the process of neutralizing it through remote inflammation. However, it went completely off in the process. As a part of this operation, more than 750 people were evacuated. The Polish Navy took to its official Facebook handle, uploading a video of the explosion that took place. Describing it as the neutralization of the ‘largest unexploded bomb found in Polish history’, the Navy said it was a phenomenon on a global scale which was neutralized by the Miners Divers Group of the 12th Minesweeper Squadron of the 8th Coastal Defense Flotilla from ÅšwinoujÅ›cie. They wrote, “It was the world's first underwater bomb neutralization of this type”.

On seeing the video, netizens took over the comment section applauding the Navy. "Beautiful work, thank you and good luck with your further work", wrote a Facebook User. Another Facebook user wrote, "It hit beautifully. Luckily under the control of specialists. Well done!". Congratulating the Navy, one person wrote, "Action for a medal! Heroes who undertook the task should get medals from the president of the republic of Poland, promotion and a high bonus. Congratulations again for the action!!!! To the glory of the homeland!!!".

