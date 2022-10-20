World War II Shipwreck Continues To Emit Toxic Pollutants Into Sea, Reveals New Study

A shipwreck which occurred in the North Sea during World War II is reportedly still emitting toxic pollutants in the ocean and is changing the geochemistry of the ocean floor in and around the area of imapct. Frontiers in Marine Science researched on how the wreck is leading harmful metals and explosives into the sea. A PhD scholar a Ghent University, Josefien Van Landuyt said she wished to research if V-1302 John Mahn the wrecked ship is till spreading petroleum and explosives into the sea.

'Public is interested in shipwrecks because of its historical value': Van Landuyt

Estimates suggest that World War I and World War II combined may have released up to 20.4m tons of petroleum. "The general public is often quite interested in shipwrecks because of their historical value, but the potential environmental impact of these wrecks is often overlooked." Josefin Van Landyut said. "While wrecks can function as artificial reefs and have tremendous human story-telling value, we should not forget that they can be dangerous, human-made objects which were unintentionally introduced into a natural environment. Today, new shipwrecks are removed for this exact reason.” Landyut added.

The seabed is laden with thousands of aircraft and shipwrecks, tons of conventional ammunition such as bombs and shells and warfare agents. Yet, there is a lack of information on the location and the effect they may have on the environment. Van Landuyt and her colleagues investigated the impact of shipwreck V-1302 John Mahn in the Belgian part of the North Sea through the North Sea Wrecks project.

'Their environmental impact is still evolving': Van Landuyt

Landuyt said that the location of many of these old shipwrecks is not known and thus, many more such wrecks may exist and spread pollutants, but we may never know about their effect. "In fact, their advancing age might increase the environmental risk due to corrosion, which is opening up previously enclosed spaces. As such, their environmental impact is still evolving.” Landuyt said.

As part of the project, to understand the geo and biochemistry of the project, the researchers took a hull made of steel and sediments from around it. They found heavy metals like copper and nickel, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, explosive compounds and arsenic.

Forgotten Pollutants

German fishing trawler, V-1302 John Mahn, used as a patrol boat, was requisitioned in World War II to be used as a patrol boat. During the 'Channel Dash' in 1942, the ship sank after it was attacked by British Royal Air Force near the Belgian coast. Van Landuyt explains how the study is just the tip of the iceberg as there are more unknown wrecks on the ocean floor.