World Wishes India A Happy Holi, Foreign Envoys Jump In Colourful Exuberance

As India celebrates Holi, embassies of different countries extended their wishes on the auspicious occasion. From Saudi Arabia to Sweden, the embassies of different countries celebrated the festival of colours at their embassy. Taking to Twitter, the Sweden embassy in India shared a post showing how embassy officials celebrated the festival of colours at the office. Also, the embassies of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Nepal among other celebrated Holi and extended their greeting to the people of India.

World extends greetings on Holi

Holi celebration at the embassy of Sweden🌈

#HappyHoli everyone 🥳🎨🎊🎉@SwedeninIndia pic.twitter.com/ml0YjA63UW — Office of Science & Innovation, New Delhi (@SwedenOSI_India) March 7, 2023

The @EONindia celebrated Holi amidst a special function at our premises in New Delhi today.



The diplomatic community, friends in India and the Embassy staff enjoyed their time playing with colors, music, dance and good food! pic.twitter.com/ch453bsqL7 — Dr. Shankar P Sharma (@DrShankarSharma) March 7, 2023

Indian Embassy in Morocco extends greetings on Holi

Indian Embassy in Saudi greets on Holi

@EmbGuaIndia was delighted to participate in the colorful celebrations of #Holi in New Delhi. The Embassy of #Guatemala in #India joined the joyous celebrations of #Holi along with H.E @M_Lekhi and the diplomatic community. Best wishes to everyone and a #HappyHoli. 🇬🇹 🤝 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pszrVEVwNA — EmbaGuateIndia (@EmbGuaIndia) March 7, 2023

I feel privileged to meet H. E. Dr. Shankar Prasad Sharma, The Ambassador of Nepal and Dr. Gaurav Gupta Charter President - Lions Club for Holi Celebration at the Embassy of Nepal, New Delhi on March 7th 2023. pic.twitter.com/tiPNwLLEUI — Ramesh Agarwal (@rameshagrwl) March 7, 2023

Why is Holi celebrated?

This year, the celebration of Holi began on March 6. According to the Hindu calendar, the full-moon day of Phalgun month, Holika March, is March 29, and the next day people play Holi with colours. Holi is celebrated all across India, with reasons varying from place to place. Also, Holi is the festival that marks the beginning of spring in India and signifies the victory of good over evil.

According to Hindu mythology and the Bhagvata Purana, Hiranyakashyap, the demon king of the Asuras, had the blessing that he could neither be killed by a human being nor an animal, neither on land nor in water or air, neither indoors nor outdoors. But the same blessing turned him into an arrogant man, following which he started demanding people worship him as a god. Hiranyakashyap’s own son Prahlad refused to worship him as a god, and then the king called on his sister Holika to trick Prahlad into sitting on fire with her. But the plan failed, and Holika herself burned to death while Prahlad came out of the fire alive.

