World Witnesses 'second Warmest June' Since 1981 Says EU's Climate Monitor

While climate crisis has taken the backseat while leaders across the globe are currently handling the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, EU’s climate monitor has derived that the world witnessed another warmer than usual June in 2020 since 1981. The report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) released on July 7 stated that the global temperatures were ‘much above average’ in June 2020 and was 0.53 degree-Celcius warmer than the average of June’s from 1981 to 2010 but on a par from that recorded in June 2019 that is the highest temperature recorded.

Even though June 2020 was 0.01 degree-Celsius cooler than June 2019 which was ‘warmest June’ in EU climate monitoring report, the sixth month this year was warmer by 0.1 degrees Celsius than June 2016 that has been denoted as the third warmest June. The report has also stated that the European-average temperature anomalies are usually greater and more variable than the global anomalies. C3S then declared that the EU’s temperature in June 2020 was 1.3 degrees Celcius more than the average of 1981-2010 and it was ‘second warmest Junes’ for the European Union.

'Social tipping point'

C3S report came just weeks after 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg has acknowledged that the world is at the “social tipping point”. In an exclusive interview with BBC, Thunberg also said that the world should learn from the global health crisis and treat the climate crisis with the same level of ‘urgency’ as the COVID-19 pandemic. Since originating from China in December 2019, the novel coronavirus has swept most parts of the world and has now infected over 11.6 million people in total. The 17-year-old noted that the world leaders are taking precautionary measures to curb the drastic spread of COVID-19 “with necessary force”.

Acknowledging the ongoing crisis and people taking a stand to the injustice, Greta Thunberg said that “people are starting to realise that we cannot keep looking away from these things", and added, "we cannot keep sweeping these injustices under the carpet". Further opening up about her life during the lockdown, she said that it has given her time to reflect on her life away from the world’s attention. Now, she has introduced a new radio programme in which she talked about her entire life’s journey especially from protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament to becoming the face of climate activists.

