World Youth Skills Day 2022: Theme, History, Importance And All You Need To Know

Every year, World Youth Skills Day is observed on July 15 to highlight youth's abilities and skills. This specific day seeks to give today's youngsters a great socioeconomic environment for having a better life. The day is a fantastic opportunity to cultivate knowledge and start discussions about the importance of different skills. The recognition of this day may also be leveraged to emphasise the value of talents for both personal and economic development as well as achievement.

According to the United Nations, World Youth Skills Day 2022 is taking place in the midst of attempts to recover socioeconomically from the COVID-19 pandemic and various other challenges like climate change, conflict, persistent poverty, increasing inequality, rapidly changing technology, demographic transition, and more.

World Youth Skills Day history

In order to recognise the strategic significance of providing young people with the skills required for employment, respectable jobs, and entrepreneurship, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed July 15 as World Youth Skills Day in 2014. Since that time, World Youth Skills Day has given young people, technical and vocational education and training (TVET) groups, companies, employers' and workers' organisations, policy-makers, and development partners a remarkable opportunity to interact.

World Youth Skills Day significance

Due to a number of issues, young women and girls, young people with disabilities, young people from lower-income families, rural areas, indigenous peoples, and minority groups, as well as those who experience the effects of violent political unrest, continue to be excluded. Additionally, the crisis has hastened a number of shifts that the world of work has already been experiencing, which raises questions about the knowledge and abilities that will be in demand once the pandemic is contained.

The UN and its agencies, like UNESCO-UNEVOC, are well positioned to assist in addressing these challenges by bringing down hurdles to the workforce, ensuring that acquired skills are recognised and certified, and providing opportunities for skill development for out-of-school youth and those not currently in employment, education, or training (NEET). The active participation of young people in global processes is essential during this Decade of Action for the 2030 Agenda in order to foster good change and innovation.

World Youth Skills Day theme

Every year, the United Nations selects a specific theme to be the focus of the World Youth Skills Day celebration. "Transforming youth skills for the future" is the theme of World Youth Skills Day in 2022. According to the UN, The Permanent Missions of Portugal and Sri Lanka to the United Nations, along with UNESCO, the International Labor Organization, and the Office of the Secretary-General's Envoy on Young, are co-organizing the international event titled "Transforming youth skills for the future."

In order to analyse the effects of the current crises on youth throughout the world and to explore how young people can swiftly adjust to the demands of a constantly changing world, it will bring together representatives from youth, governments, UN agencies, and the commercial sector, and civil society.

(Image: Shutterstock)