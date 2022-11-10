World's 1st Saliva-based Pregnancy Test Kit Launched In Israel; Set To Hit Shelves By 2023

This Jerusalem-based startup is all set to make the hassle of pregnancy testing smooth with its first saliva-based pregnancy test kit. On Thursday, The Times of Israel reported that the test kits called SaliStick are all set to hit the markets of Israel, Europe, South Africa and the UAE by 2023.

The biotech company, which was founded in 2016, received European CE certification for the SaliStick test kits and the company claims that it is in the advanced discussion phase with the distributors to deliver the kits in the first quarter of 2023. After getting the certification for its release in the EU markets the company is now in the process of seeking FDA approval in the US.

According to The Times of Israel, the company developed the pregnancy test based on technology used to make COVID-19 testing kits. Speaking on this discovery with The Times of Israel, the co-founder and the deputy CEO of Salingnostics Dr Guy Krief said, “It is deeply encouraging that technology that was honed and developed to help us deal with one of the worst pandemics is able to be developed further to help contribute to help and wellness for women and families all over the world.”

Is Saliva test complicated or simple?

The saliva test is simple and less messy as compared to traditional pregnancy tests. People are required to insert one side of the kit into their mouths and wait for several seconds to collect the Saliva. The test is expected to deliver the results within 10 minutes.

The company claims on their website that the kit provides “high accuracy of early pregnancy detection.” The test, which can be taken on the first day of a missed period, is said to be based on the firm's “revolutionary technology which detects the pregnancy hormone β-hCG in saliva.” After taking the test, the appearance of two lines will indicate pregnancy

Saligonstics expected to be valued at $2 billion by 2030

According to The Times of Israel, the company completed its successful clinical trials on more than 300 women in Israel last year. Since then, the company has set up manufacturing facilities in the Lavon industrial park in Galilee in northern Israel.The Israeli company, which was founded by a team of researchers at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, is expected to be valued at nearly $2 billion by 2030. The goal of the company is to focus on the development of saliva as a “key diagnostics indicator”.

Speaking on how saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for numerous medical issues, co-founder of Salignostics Professor Aron Palmon said, “Saliva is the key to rapid diagnostics for a variety of medical reasons. It is the only non-invasive, easy and hygienic means to detect hormones, viruses and even diseases,” adding that, “With SaliStick, we leverage the powerful diagnostics abilities we have been able to create from analysing saliva. This product completely removes the need for blood and urine samples when testing for pregnancy.” As per The Times of Israel, the company has raised $16 million in capital and has received 4 grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.