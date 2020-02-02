Union Budget
The Viking Crew Inviting Applicants For 'world's Booziest' Marathon

Rest of the World News

The Viking Crew will board the ship 'The Million Squid' and attempt to break the record for fastest marathon in a 40-person costume during a race in Belgium.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
The Viking

This coming May will see a British Viking Crew run a marathon in order to raise money for charity. The marathon is called the 'world's booziest marathon' and will take place in Belgium. The event is organised by Rat Race Adventure Sports and they will be attempting to break the record of fastest marathon in a 40-person costume.

Attempt to break a world record

The Beer Lovers' Marathon will be taking place in Liege, Belgium. The marathon function almost like any other marathon but instead of water stations at certain intervals, there will be fully stocked stations with different types of Belgian beer.  All the participants have committed to raising a minimum of £500 for paediatric cancer charities.

According to reports, Jim Mee, the founder of Rat Race has said that they aim to raise at least £1 million for Children With Cancer UK through this marathon. He added that they also plan to set up multiple other marathons, including world majors.

Take a look at the Beer Lover's marathon that was help last year.

Published:
COMMENT
