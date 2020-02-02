The Viking Crew Inviting Applicants For 'world's Booziest' Marathon

This coming May will see a British Viking Crew run a marathon in order to raise money for charity. The marathon is called the 'world's booziest marathon' and will take place in Belgium. The event is organised by Rat Race Adventure Sports and they will be attempting to break the record of fastest marathon in a 40-person costume.

Attempt to break a world record

The Beer Lovers' Marathon will be taking place in Liege, Belgium. The marathon function almost like any other marathon but instead of water stations at certain intervals, there will be fully stocked stations with different types of Belgian beer. All the participants have committed to raising a minimum of £500 for paediatric cancer charities.

According to reports, Jim Mee, the founder of Rat Race has said that they aim to raise at least £1 million for Children With Cancer UK through this marathon. He added that they also plan to set up multiple other marathons, including world majors.

Take a look at the Beer Lover's marathon that was help last year.

We're on the hunt for crazy vikings to join us in our record breaking marathon Viking Ship 'The Million Squid'. We're aiming to raise £1 million for Children with Cancer by taking our ship to marathons around the globe. Interested in becoming part of the crew? Drop us a message! pic.twitter.com/LLCQtfof5V — Rat Race (@RatRaceHQ) December 13, 2019

Read: Seattle Seahawks Players Show Off Uber-cool Dance Moves Celebrating Win Vs Vikings

Read: Brock Lesnar NFL: Did WWE And UFC Champion Play In The NFL For Minnesota Vikings?

#RT @runnersworlduk: With the Marathon du Medoc this weekend, we've hand picked the best boozy running races for beer and wine lovers to take on - https://t.co/81GLJSaGDN pic.twitter.com/5QuvbgqbOy — Tim Redman 🇬🇧 (@timbo_runs) September 4, 2019

Le Beer Lover's Marathon d'aujourd'hui à Liège (photos 2) 😀 pic.twitter.com/HfzJIYFIk8 — Loulou (@LouiseCatlou) June 9, 2019

Congrats and cheers to everyone who finished the Beer Lovers Marathon today in Liège, Belgium 🍻 pic.twitter.com/uRZzcDNKum — Beer Runner (@TheBeerRunner) June 9, 2019

Read: Saints' Teddy Bridgewater Rides Bike To Superdome Before NFL Playoff Game Against Vikings

Read: Bobby Wagner Issues Rallying Cry To Seattle Seahawks Fans After Win Against Vikings