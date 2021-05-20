Last Updated:

World’s Largest Iceberg, Four Times The Size Of New York City, Breaks Off From Antarctica

An iceberg that calved off an Antarctic ice shelf in the Weddell Sea has been spotted by satellites, the European Space Agency said on May 19.

Antarctica

An iceberg that calved off an Antarctic ice shelf in the Weddell Sea has been spotted by satellites, according to European Space Agency. The giant slab is larger than the Spanish Island of Majorca, said the agency. The iceberg has been declared the world's largest iceberg and is about 4320 kilometres in size. The newly calved iceberg has been named A-76 by scientists and was spotted in recent satellite images captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission. 

Largest iceberg forms in Antarctica

Iceberg A-76 calved from the western side of the Ronne Ice Shelf in Antarctica and is now floating on the Weddell Sea, the European Space Agency said on May 19. The iceberg is 170 kilometres long and is about 25 kilometres wide. The enormity of the berg makes it the largest in the world, taking first place from the A-23A iceberg. Iceberg A-23A is approximately 3880 square kilometres in size and is also located in the Weddell Sea.

 A-76 split from the Ronne Ice Shelf and was first spotted by the British Antarctic Survey. It was also captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, which involves two polar-orbiting satellites. The United States National Ice Center confirmed the iceberg using the imagery from the Copernicus Sentinel-1. The Ronne Ice Shelf on the flank of the Antarctic Peninsula is one of the largest of several enormous floating sheets of ice that connect to the continent’s landmass.

Meanwhile, an iceberg almost the size of the county of Bedfordshire had broken off the 150 metre Brunt Ice shelf near British research station, the British Antarctic Survey said on February 26. The research centre has remained unaffected as the station is closed for Antarctic winter. The iceberg measuring 1,270 square kilometres had broken off from the 150-meter-thick Brunt Ice Shelf in a process called "calving", according to British Antarctic Survey.  

