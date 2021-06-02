World's Largest Meat Supplier JBS Hit By Ransomware Attack, Notifies White House

Meat producer JBS USA suffered a cyber attack on May 30. The attack affected some of their servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems and their operations have also been impacted in these places. JBS told the United States government that it has received a ransom demand for the cyber attack and it is likely originated in Russia.

JBS receives ransom demand

A ransomware attack on the meat processing company disrupted production around the world. The ransomware attack just weeks after a similar incident shut down a US oil pipeline. Meatpacking company JBS suffered a cyber attack on May 30 and the company took immediate action by suspending all affected systems. A statement released on June 2 announced significant progress in resolving the cyberattack that has impacted the company’s operations in North America and Australia. Operations in Mexico and the UK were not impacted and are conducting business as normal. The statement further mentions that the "systems are back online" and are using their resources to fight the threat. JBS USA in a statement said that it has received strong support from the US, Australian and Canadian governments to safeguard the food supply. Andre Nogueira, JBS USA CEO said that their IT professionals are working to resolve the company's impacted operations. Nogueira also thanked the White House, FBI and US Agriculture department.

"Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans", said Nogueira. "I want to personally thank the White House, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their assistance over the last two days".

Karine Jean-Pierre, Principal Deputy Press Secretary, White House in a press gaggle on June 1 said that meat producer JBS has notified them about the ransomware attack. She said that the White House has offered assistance to JBS and has spoken to their leadership several times. She further said that JBS informed the administration that the "ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia." The White House is engaging with the Russian government on this matter and the FBI is investigating the incident. CISA is coordinating with the FBI to offer technical support to the company in recovering from the ransomware attack.

"The White House has offered assistance to JBS, and our team and the Department of Agriculture have spoken to their leadership several times in the last day. JBS notified the administration that the ransom demand came from a criminal organization likely based in Russia", said Karine Jean-Pierre. "The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals, Pierre added.

JBS is the second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the US. If the company remains shut for even one day, the US would lose almost a quarter of its beef-processing capacity, according to Trey Malone, an assistant professor of agriculture at Michigan State University, according to AP. The US meat prices have been rising due to coronavirus shutdowns, bad weather and high plant absenteeism. The US Department of Agriculture is further expecting the beef prices to rise by 1 per cent to 2 per cent, prices of poultry to rise by 1.5 per cent and pork price to rise between 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

IMAGE: Brasilestehora/Twitter/Pixabay

Inputs from AP