World's Largest Movie Theatre Owner Plans To Reopen 1,000 Outlets In July

World’s largest movie theatre owner, AMC Theatres have announced its plans to reopen at least 1,000 theatres across the globe in July. Owning nearly 11,000 screens worldwide, AMC Theatres said in a briefing about its earning in the first quarter on June 9 that it would “be fully open globally in July” including theatres in the United States and Europe amid the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the company did not reveal the exact dates of reopening, it revealed that AMC Theatres suffered a net loss of nearly $2.17 billion in the first three months of 2020 due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

AMC has closed all its services on March 17 in the wake of the global health crisis and to adhere with the directives given by local, state, and federal governments. However, now the company has announced that it is in communication with its landowners, vendors, along with other businesses to manage or defer some cash costs while the theatres were closed. According to media reports, AMC’s revenue crashed by 22 per cent to reach $941.5 million as compared to the same period in 2019 when it was $1.2 billion.

Read - Move To Reopen Gangotri, Yamunotri Temples Faces Opposition

Read - US Planning To Reopen Consulate In China's Wuhan By Late June Amid Rising Tensions

‘Unprecedented times’

AMC has now declared that they are “looking forward to welcoming guests” to its theatres at the earliest once it is declared safe and wise to resume public gatherings especially indoors. The coronavirus outbreak took a severe blow on AMC’s business and in a report revealed on June 9, it elaborated the extent of loss it bore. According to reports, AMC’s CEO Adam Aron called these times are “truly unprecedented” in a statement.

Read - Maine Records 100th Death Due To Coronavirus

Aron also said that the first two months of 2020, AMC witnessed a ‘solid revenue growth’ as compared to that of last year. However, in mid-March, the company was ‘forced to pivot’ all operations in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic which has now infected over seven million people in the world. AMC’s CEO has reportedly assured that the top priority still remains safety and well-being of the visitors and the associates but also to take drastic measures in a bid to ‘preserve the long terms viability of AMC Entertainment’.

Read - Hairdressers, Beauty Salons Reopen In Malaysia

Read - California, Southwest Record Spike In COVID-19 Cases As US Economy Reopens

