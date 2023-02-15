Last Updated:

World's Largest Outdoor Rink Rideau Canal Skateway To Remain Shut, First Time In 5 Decades

The largest outdoor rink in the world and a UNESCO heritage site, Rideau Canal Skateway, might remain closed this winter for the first time in five decades.

The largest outdoor rink in the world and a UNESCO heritage site, Rideau Canal Skateway in Canada, might remain closed this winter for the first time in five decades. Taking to social media platforms, on Tuesday, the Rideau Canal Skateway (official account) wrote, "Persistent above average seasonal temperatures and current ice conditions will prevent us from opening the #RideauCanal Skateway this week. We’ll reassess conditions at the end of the week." 

The world’s largest skating rink managed by National Capital Commission has been keeping its tourists informed through the social media platform. 

The Rideau Canal Skateway informed on February 9, "The colder temperatures from the past week have allowed the teams to flood the ice several times. However, the current condition of the ice prevents us from opening." 

Advisory on Rideau Canal Skateway

Meanwhile, National Capital Commission (NCC) shared the concern on February 3 and released a safety advisory for Rideau Canal Skateway. The NCC has asked the "public to remain off the Rideau Canal, as the surface of the Skateway remains dangerously thin". Further, a sign of danger and caution have been posted at access points. 

"The water level beneath the ice surface varies from approximately one metre (three feet) to 4.3 metres (14 feet) deep along the length of the Rideau Canal, between downtown Ottawa and Dows Lake," read the advisory statement released by NCC. 

Further, the advisory informed about how much thickness is required to accommodate the weight of the public. It should be at least 30 centimeters (12 inches). "Once the ice thickens and conditions are safe, the National Capital Commission (NCC) will work hard to open the 53rd season on the world’s largest skating rink as quickly as possible," read the advisory issued on February 3.

