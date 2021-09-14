A heartbreaking video of an old whale banging its head against the side of a tank is surfacing on social media. The distressed whale, named Kiska, has been all alone after outliving her five babies. The video of the incident was recorded by anti-captivity activists at MarineLand in Ontario, Canada. First shared by a Twitter user, Phil Demers, the video clip is now extensively surfacing on social media platforms, as animal activists are raising their voice to free the last surviving orca.

According to a report published by Daily Mail, the last surviving whale is 44 years old, and was born off the coast of Iceland, and has been in captivity since 1979. Kiska has been living alone in the tank for almost a decade now, after her babies and other companions in the tank died, the old whale has suffered from loneliness to a great extent. If reports are to be believed, the killer whales are extremely social animals compared to other water bodies, and the orca's complete isolation from others of her kind has caused her great distress.

This video was taken on Sept 4th, 2021. Anti-captivity activists entered MarineLand and observed Kiska, their last surviving orca bashing her head against the wall. Please watch and share. This cruelty must end. #FreeKiska pic.twitter.com/sBCaKleH19 — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) September 8, 2021

MarineLand doesn’t deserve a second chance, but their whales do. We gotta get them back into the ocean. #FreeKiska #SaveSmooshi — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) September 12, 2021

Demers, who shared the video, has been running a campaign on social media to 'free Kiska'. The activist first shared the video on September 4 and wrote, "This is dangerous and self-harming behaviour. Kiska is in distress". Earlier, the activist also claimed that "a MarineLand employee has admitted on the record that there are only 40 beluga whales remaining. Additionally, two are quarantined in poor health, and all petting and performances have been cancelled. Something in the water is killing the whales". Meanwhile, in his latest tweets, he also claimed that the MarineLand management is preparing to take legal actions against him.

While netizens also supported the 'free Kiska' campaign and expressed disappointment towards the Marineland management, who have held the orca captive. One user who saw the video said, "Don't buy a ticket, empty tanks." While another user after watching the video urged to forward the video to authorities, "Can this video be forwarded to the authorities? This is an Orca in distress. Thank you for all the help you do. I truly appreciate it. " "This orca is desperately trying to break free," said a third person. Several NGOs and animal protection groups have also come forward in favour of Kiska.

Watch as Kiska, the loneliest whale, bashes her body again and again against the glass, as we lay next to her. #FreeKiska #RosesLaw pic.twitter.com/U3HC6vcJs5 — Jenny McQueen (@VegJen) September 7, 2021

It’s as if she’s trying to end it all. 💔💔💔 — Claude Lynn Leger Ⓥ 🌱 (@claudelynnleger) September 7, 2021

