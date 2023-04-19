‘World’s Longest’ Purpose-built Cycling And Pedestrian Tunnel Opens In Norway’s Bergen

In a big news for tourists, Norway’s Bergen opened the world’s longest purpose-built pedestrian and cycling tunnel. Notably, this three-kilometre-long (1.8-mile) cycling and pedestrian tunnel has been built through the base of Løvstakken mountain.

The tunnel built in the southwest Norwegian city will link the residential areas of Fyllingsdalen and Mindemyren. According to the reports, a person will take around 10 minutes to cycle through the tunnel, while 30 to 45 minutes to walk through.

Fyllingsdalstunnelen, the world’s longest cycling tunnel, was built after four years of construction that began in February 2019. According to CNN, this state-funded mega-project has been built at a cost of $29 million, or 300 million Norwegian kroner.

The goal behind the tunnel construction

The goal behind the construction of this three kilometre long cycling-pedestrian tunnel is to make it easier for more people to choose cycling and walking over driving.

Apart from this, the main aim to construct the tunnel is to help the city reduce traffic. The authorities through the tune are also aiming towards cutting down planet-heating emissions and pollution.

Timings of the tunnel

In order to motivate people to use the tunnel for walking and cycling purposes, the tunnel will be kept open from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm from Monday to Sunday. The tunnel will also feature well-lit rest stops and security cameras throughout.

Notably, the temperature of the tunnel will be maintained at around 7 degrees Celsius, making it suitable for runners during colder days.