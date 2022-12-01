World's Most Expensive Cities To Live In 2022 Revealed; Check Out The List Here

New York has emerged as the world's most expensive metropolis in 2022, sharing a similar spot with Singapore. The Economist Intelligence Unit’s annual survey has revealed that the increasing prices have doubled the inflation rate, making New York, Singapore, and Tel Aviv the most expensive cities in the world. While Tel Aviv bumped into third position, Hong Kong and Los Angeles rounded out the top five priciest places.

The survey report revealed that the cost of living in 172 cities recorded a surge of 8.1% over the past year, driven by factors like the Russia-Ukraine war and disruptions in supply chains, among other issues. It further revealed that Asian cities did not record much effect from price rises as the average cost of living stood at 4.5%, although there was variation in individual countries due to government policies and currency measures. The study highlighted that Tokyo and Osaka dropped in the rankings, dropping 24 and 33 places, respectively, as interest rates stayed below.

Notably, the Syrian capital Damascus, and Libya's Tripoli remained the world's cheapest places, while Sydney gained a place in the top 10 most expensive cities. San Francisco stood in eighth place out of 24 last year. The survey compared more than 400 individual prices across over 200 products and services in 172 cities globally. The survey was carried out in August and September of this year. However, it was observed that a strong currency value was one of the major factors that caused the surge, making cities stay on top. Six of the eight most expensive cities were from the United States (after the two Russian cities), led by Atlanta, went from 42nd to 46th in the ranking of the 172 cities surveyed.

Top 10 world's most expensive cities 2022

Singapore — 1

New York, US — 1

Tel Aviv, Israel — 3

Hong Kong, China — 4

Los Angeles, US — 4

Zurich, Switzerland — 6

Geneva, Switzerland — 7

San Francisco, US — 8

Paris, France — 9

Copenhagen, Denmark — 10

Sydney, Australia — 10

Image: Unsplash