World’s Most Premature Baby Celebrates 1st Birthday After Beating 0% Odds Of Survival

In a story of survival against all odds, the world's most premature baby, born in just five months, celebrated his first birthday this month. According to Guinness World Records, Richard Scott William Hutchinson was born with 0% chances of surviving when his mother Beth Hutchinson suffered medical complications which caused her to go into labour just 21 weeks into her pregnancy.

World's most premature baby beats all odds

Due on October 13, 2020, Richard was born at a gestational age of 21 weeks 2 days on June 5, 2020, making him 131 days premature. A human fetus needs at least 40 weeks of gestational period, which is why his survival odds were dubbed as 0%. After his birth, doctors who transferred him to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's Minnesota hospital in Minneapolis, began preparing the parents for the worst.

"When Rick and Beth received prenatal counseling on what to expect with a baby born so early, they were given a 0% chance of survival by our neonatology team," said Richard’s neonatologist at Children’s Minnesota, Dr Stacy Kern.

However, the 'miracle baby' fought against all odds and survived to hold the record as the world's most premature baby. In December 2020, he was allowed to leave the hospital after he defied all expectations. The doctors have credited the baby's survival to the undying resolve of his parents.

"It doesn’t feel real. We’re still surprised about it. But we’re happy. It’s a way we can share his story to raise awareness about premature births," said his mother Beth to Guinness World Records.

"We made sure we were there to give him support. I think that helped him get through this because he knew he could count on us." his father Rick said.

After a very tough year for the family, Richard on June 5, 2021 cut a cake to celebrate his 1st birthday with his family.

With this, 'miracle baby' Richard has broken a three-and-a-half decades record of James Elgin Gill who was born prematurely to Brenda and James Gill in Canada at a gestational age of 21 weeks 5 days on 20 May 1987.

(Image- Guinness World Records)