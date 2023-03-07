World’s Most Premature Twins Defy Doctors; Prove ‘0% Chance Of Survival’ Prediction Wrong

Shakina Rajendram has given birth to the world’s most premature twins that have defied doctors, as per Guinness World Records (GWR) press release. Shakina went into labour after just 21 weeks and five days, over four months early. During that time, she was told that her pregnancy would be a loss, and nothing could be done to save her twins. Her babies were 'not viable', '0% chance of survival.” said doctors.

But, one year later, the twin babies Adiah Laelynn and Adrial Luka Nadarajah from Ontario, Canada, are alive and kicking. The world’s most premature twins celebrated their first birthday on March 4, as per Guinness World Records. Adiah and Adrial were born 126 days early, on 4 March 2022, and broke the previous record of 125 set by Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt (USA, b. 24 November 2018).

The strongest twins in the world ❤️️https://t.co/msGDtJ3SmY — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 6, 2023

World’s most premature twins are alive

The premature twins weighed 330 g ( baby girl Adiah ) and 420 g ( baby boy Adrial). According to GWR, they have been considered the lightest twins at birth ever.“When I went into labour, the babies were denied all life-sustaining measures at the hospital I was admitted to and almost left to die,” shared their mother, Shakina. Further, she shared that this was her second pregnancy and she had a miscarriage earlier during her first pregnancy.

“No words could capture the emotional, mental and physical trauma we experienced in the moments that transpired,” said Shakina from Canada, Ontario.

Meanwhile, the father of the premature twins Kevin Nadarajah recalled being awake at night, “face streaming with tears,” and prayed for a sign of hope. The very next day, the mother of the premature twins was transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, which specializes in resuscitating 22-week-old babies. It is to note that most hospitals do not attempt to save babies born before 24-26 weeks.



The couple is devoted Christians and has believed in the power of prayer which has helped save the premature twins’ lives. According to the mother of Premature twins, “The babies were close to death so many times, and as people prayed, things would miraculously change.” Further, both Adiah and Adrial have been kept under observation by a long list of medical specialists, which includes cardiologists, respirologists, ophthalmologists, dermatologists, and haematologists. But in general, the twins have been “doing great” and exceeding expectations.