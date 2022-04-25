World’s Most Remote Post Office Is Hiring; Applicants Need To Count Penguins

A unique British post office located in the heart of Antarctica's most popular tourist destination is hiring. According to the advertisement posted by Port Lockroy, which is popular as the "Penguin Post Office, it needs people who can sort mail, sell their postage stamps, and count penguins. Located at Port Lockroy, about 700 miles south of Argentina and Chile, the area is home to more than 3,000 penguins. As per the Penguin Post Office, every year, enthusiastic cruise ship passengers from around the world come ashore throughout the Antarctic summer to see the colony of penguins.

"We are seeking an inspirational, strong and determined team leader to spend up to five months (November – March) managing a team of 4-5 people who will be living and working at Port Lockroy in Antarctica running the seasonal operation of the site," read the official notification.

"This includes managing a gift shop and a British Antarctic Territory Post Office, overseeing the annual maintenance and upkeep of the historic buildings and artefacts, wildlife observations and many other varied and challenging tasks," added the notification.

As per the official website, at the height of summer, two ships visit a day wherein tourists happily take shot after shot of the picturesque scenery and the Gentoo colony.

Living in the area not a 'bed of roses'

The penguins always appear happy to pose for photographs, provided that tourists and their cameras get no closer than 15 feet, which seems to be their limit for paparazzi, the notification informed. However, the seasonal vacancy and living in the region are not like a "bed of roses". A person needs to live under conditions where the temperature can dip as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit (-5 degrees Celsius).

Also, all the staff share a single bedroom and has no facility of a flushing toilet. Instead, a camping toilet must be emptied daily.

If anyone is fond of using the internet or mobile phones, then it would be difficult for them as the communication is limited and satellite phone calls are costly. In the case of an emergency, medical evacuations to a hospital could take as many as seven days.

(Image: Pixabay)