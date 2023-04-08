World's Ocean Surface Temperature Hits All-time High, Smashing All Previous Records

The global ocean's temperature at its surface has reached a record-breaking level since satellite measurements and records first began, causing heatwaves in the oceans across the globe, according to preliminary data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The mean temperature at the top of the ocean floor has been at 21.1C since the beginning of April, surpassing the previous record of 21C established in 2016.

“The current trajectory looks like it’s headed off the charts, smashing previous records,” said Prof Matthew England from the University of New South Wales, reported The Guardian. La Nina conditions have existed in the wide tropical Pacific for three years, which has helped to cool the planet's temperatures and lessen the impact of rising greenhouse gas emissions.

'Prolonged period of cold was tamping down global mean surface temperatures,' says NOAA scientist

Further investigation noted that heat was now rising to the ocean's surface, indicating the possibility of an El Nino pattern later this year in the tropical Pacific, which could boost the danger of extreme weather and potentially challenge global heat records.

“The recent ‘triple dip’ La Nina has come to an end. This prolonged period of cold was tamping down global mean surface temperatures despite the rise of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Now that it’s over, we are likely seeing the climate change signal coming through loud and clear,” said Dr Mike McPhaden, scientist at NOAA.

Oceans have absorbed 90 per cent of the extra heat

Global temperatures are cooled during La Nina periods, which are defined by cooling in the central and eastern tropical Pacific and stronger trade winds. Ocean temperatures in such areas are warmer than typical during El Nino times, which causes a rise in world temperatures.

El Nino, which occurred from 2014 to 2016, corresponded with the second-hottest global averaged ocean temperatures, according to NOAA statistics. The polar regions are not included in the statistics. The ocean has absorbed more than 90 per cent of the extra heat brought on by the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as a result of burning fossil fuels and deforestation, as reported by The Guardian.