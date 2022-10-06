The world’s oldest dog died of natural causes on Monday, Guinness World Records said in an official statement.

The dog, named Pebbles, passed away at the age of 22 at her owners’ home, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in Taylors, South Carolina, US. Pebbles, who was a Toy Fox Terrier, was five months away from turning 23-year-old.

Born on March 28, 2000, in Long Island, New York, she shot to fame after her owners realised that Pebbles was older than Toby Keith, the erstwhile oldest living dog.

Pebbles' road to fame

"Bobby was sitting on the couch, friends and family started texting and calling about a story they saw about a 21-year-old dog getting the record," said Gregory. "When I saw TobyKeith’s story all over the news, I applied,” she added.

Pebbles’ owners initially decided to adopt a big dog, but changed their minds after meeting the small pup.

Pebbles, who spent her life listening to country music and “being loved”, had 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who passed away five years ago at the age of 16. Pebbles spent her last birthday devouring one of her favorite snacks, a stack of ribs.

"She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member," she added, crediting the secret of Pebbles’ long life to lots of love and attention.

Followers from across the world mourn Pebbles' demise

Pebbles, who has over 6,000 followers on Instagram, received several messages of condolences. One user wrote, “There are no words, just sending you love I’m so sorry. Sweet pebbles will always be remembered.” Another user said, “She will always be a legend.” "Oh no, I'm so sorry for your loss. I know pebbles must have been so special to you. Have comfort in knowing that she knew how much she was loved and I know you loved her too," said another Instagram user.

Image: GuinnessWorldRecord.com