World's Oldest Male Gorilla 'Ozzie' Passes Away At 61 In Georgia's Atlanta Zoo

The oldest male gorilla in the world, 'Ozzie' has passed away at the age of 61 in an Atlanta zoo in Georgia. On January 25, Ozzie, who was also the world's third-oldest gorilla was discovered dead by his care team. The reason for the gorilla's demise has yet to be ascertained. The University of Georgia Zoo as well as the Exotic Animal Pathology Service at the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine will soon conduct a necropsy, or the non-human equivalent of an autopsy, according to the statement by Zoo Atlanta.

Ozzie had started to show a diminished appetite last Thursday, January 20, according to the statement, and Veterinary Teams along with the Animal Care were giving him supportive care and treatment to urge him to consume food and drink. The caregivers had been treating him for the last 24 hours when he displayed symptoms such as face bloating, tiredness, as well as difficulty eating or drinking.

'This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta': CEO on World's Oldest Male Gorilla

According to the statement, Ozzie lived quite a good period of time, when for the species, which biologists estimate to live about 35-40 years in the wild. The zoo's president and CEO, Raymond B. King stated, “This is a devastating loss for Zoo Atlanta. While we knew this time would come someday, that inevitability does nothing to stem the deep sadness we feel at losing a legend,” the statement reads.

The CEO also added that their thoughts go out to his caregivers, who have lost a piece of their life and their hearts. He even noted, “Ozzie’s life’s contributions are indelible, in the generations of individuals he leaves behind in the gorilla population and in the world’s body of knowledge in the care of his species.”

Our hearts are broken at the passing of a legend. Zoo Atlanta is devastated to share that Ozzie, the world's oldest male gorilla, has died at 61: https://t.co/kzGVXUHTXL pic.twitter.com/SDF2KBScnJ — ZooATL (@ZooATL) January 25, 2022

Ozzie, the world's first gorilla to voluntarily take a blood pressure reading

Ozzie had been a real "living legend" during his life span, according to Zoo Atlanta, symbolising, alongside his peer Willie B., a reputed gorilla who died in the year 2000, the zoo's revival in the 1980s. Ozzie was the sole surviving member of the original group of gorillas to emerge at Zoo Atlanta in 1988 when The Ford African Rain Forest was established.

The gorilla made the zoological record in 2009 when he became the world's first gorilla to voluntarily take a blood pressure reading. He was 48 years old at the time of his accomplishment and was labelled geriatric by authorities. When gorillas reach the age of 40, they are classified as geriatric. Ozzie was a western lowland ape, a highly endangered species. The creatures have been threatened by poaching, habitat degradation, and other factors, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

(Image: Twitter/@Zooalt)