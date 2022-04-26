World's Oldest Person & Guinness World Records Holder Kane Tanaka Dies At 119

Nearly three months after the Japanese woman recognized as the world’s oldest person, Kane Tanaka died at the of age 119 on Tuesday, April 19. According to city officials, she died at a hospital in Fukuoka-- her hometown in southern Japan. The officials informed Tanaka died of old age. She had lived at a nursing home and was recently discharged from a hospital. The news has been confirmed by Senior Gerontology Consultant Robert Young, who also helped confirm Kane’s record as the oldest person living and oldest person living (female) in 2019. Born on January 2, 1903, she loved playing the board game Othello and had a penchant for chocolate and fizzy drinks, according to the Guinness World Records. She was certified as the oldest living person in 2019 when she was 116.

We're sad to report that Kane Tanaka has passed away at the age of 119.



Kane was the oldest living person in the world. — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 25, 2022

She became the oldest living person in January 2019 at the age of 116 years and 28 days.



She is also the second oldest person ever recorded, behind only Jeanne Calment who lived to the age of 122. pic.twitter.com/DtWGvRpwcA — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 25, 2022

During a media interaction during her last birthday celebration, she said she was still enjoying life and hoped to live until 120. Tanaka had also achieved an all-time Japanese age record when she became 117 years and 261 days old in the year 2020.In a statement released on Tuesday, Fukuoka Governor Seitaro Hattori said he was shocked to know the demise of the world’s oldest person. The Governor said he was saddened by her loss as she was looking forward to marking the Respect for the Aged Day later this year. She had to miss the occasion last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. "I could only see her in a picture showing her with the bouquet and making a ‘peace’ sign (with her fingers), but that cheered me up. She gave the people hope for healthy long life," said Hattori.

Tanaka married around a century ago

Kane Tanaka was the seventh child of Kumakichi and Kuma Ota and she married Hideo Tanaka on January 6, 1922, four days after her 19th birthday, according to the Guinness World Records. The couple had four children and adopted the fifth child. During the Second Sino-Japanese War, her husband Hideo Tanako and elder son went to fight, Tanaka started running a noodle shop in order to support her family. Kane Tanaka has undergone several operations including one for cataracts and colorectal cancer.

Image: @gwr/Twitter