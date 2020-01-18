World's Shortest Man Measuring 67.08 Cm Passes Away In Nepal

The world's shortest walking man died on January 17 at a hospital in Nepal, according to the reports. Khagendra Thapa Magar measured 67.08 centimetres (2 feet 2.41 inches), died due to pneumonia at a hospital situated in Pokhara which is 200 kms from Kathmandu. He has been admitted to the hospital several times because of pneumonia, according to his brother. He added that this time his heart was affected and he passed away.

We are saddened today to hear of the passing of the world’s shortest man, Khagendra Thapa Magar from Nepal https://t.co/rfedNxxnP8 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) January 17, 2020

READ: World's 'longest' Cake: Indian Bakers Create New Guinness World Record

Magar suffered from pneumonia

Magar was declared as the world's shortest man in 2010 after his 18th birthday and was photographed holding a certificate. However, he lost the title after Nepal's, Chandra Bahadur Dangi was found and declared to be the world's shortest mobile man, measuring 54.6 centimetres. After Dangi's death in 2015, Magar again received the title. According to the Guinness World Records, his father, Roop Bahadur said that he was so short during the time of his birth that he could perfectly fit into a palm and it was very hard to bathe him because he was so small. The 27-year-old man travelled to a lot of countries and appeared before the television in Europe and the US.

READ: Hyderabad: Five-year-old Boy Achieves Guinness World Record In Taekwondo

Edward Hernandez retained the title

Editor-in-chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday said that he was sad to hear the news. He added that life can be challenging if a person weighs just 6 kgs. He further said that Khagendra did not allow his small size to stop him from getting the most out of life.

Magar was an official icon of Nepal's tourism campaign which featured him as the smallest man in a country which is home to world's highest peak, Mount Everest. Edward "Nino" Hernandez of Colombia has retained the title of the shortest living mobile man who measures 70.21 centimetres tall, according to the Guinness.

READ: Odisha Students Construct 6.9 M Long Fishing Bait From Metal Waste, Eye Guinness Record

READ: Hyderabad: Youngster Secures Position In Guinness World Records For Most Side Lunges In 60