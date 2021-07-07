Big Jake, a 20-year-old Belgian horse who was the world's biggest horse when he set the Guinness World Record in 2010, has died in Wisconsin. Big Jake, a 20-year-old Belgian, lived on Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette. Valicia Gilbert, the wife of the farm's owner, Jerry Gilbert, Monday, July 5, said that Big Jake died two weeks ago but declined to give the exact date of demise.

She said, "We would rather not remember him by a date — it’s been a traumatic event for our family."

World’s Tallest Horse ‘Big Jake’ Dies

Jake weighed 2,500 pounds and stood 6-foot-10 (almost 2.1 metres) (1,136 kilograms). In 2010, he was named the world's tallest live horse by the Guinness Book of World Records. Big Jake was a "superstar" and a "truly magnificent animal," according to Jerry Gilbert. Big Jake was born in Nebraska and weighed 240 pounds (109 kilogrammes) at birth, which was around 100 pounds (45 kilogrammes) more than an average Belgian foal at the time.

He plans to keep Big Jake's stall empty and place a brick with his photo and name on the outside of it as a tribute. "It’s very quiet (at the farm). The other horses know. I think they have their own grieving time because Jake was the centre of attention around here. There is a huge void. It feels like he’s still here, but he’s not, said Jerry Gilbert.

World’s Tallest Horse

Big Jake was born in the state of Nebraska in the United States in the year 2001. His parents were normal heights, and he had a tall height for a foal. Big Jake was bought by a relative of his eventual owner, Jerry Gilbert when it became clear that the horse would be huge and require special accommodations. Gilbert fed Big Jake two-three buckets of grain and an entire bale of hay every day at Smokey Hollow Farm in Poynette, Wisconsin. Because of his size, his stall was near twice the size of a normal horse's, and he was moved in semi-trailers. Before retiring in 2013, Big Jake competed in draft horse and was a frequent visitor to the Wisconsin State Fair. Visitors could take a barn tour and meet Big Jake at the farm.

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP