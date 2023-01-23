Sultan Kosen, the world’s most towering man, recalled the nerve-wracking experience when he met his exact opposites, the two smallest people in the world, a few years ago. According to The Daily Star, Kosen wanted to stay as far as he could from the 1ft 9½ tall record-holder Chandra Bahadur Dangi when he met him in 2014 in London.

This was because he feared that he would end up accidentally walking over the tiny Nepalese man and ultimately crush him. Sultan held the same fears while meeting 2ft¾" Indian actor Jyoti Kishanji Amge in Egypt in 2018. "I kept asking officials to keep them away from me. I was very afraid to accidentally step on them and break their bodies,” he said while narrating the experience to Turkish YouTuber Ruhi Cenet.

“Also. I never heard what they said, they talked, but I didn't hear their voices,” the world’s tallest man added. In the recent interview, Sultan also shed light on how he achieved his towering height and all the unpleasant experiences he went through because of it.

The pros & cons of Sultan's height

The record-holder said that he reached the height of 8ft2” due to a biological issue with his pituitary gland. For Sultan, everyday chores such as sitting on chairs, using a mobile phone, or opening a soda can felt like impossible tasks to achieve for his eleven-inch hands.

While there were downsides, Sultan acknowledged that his height made him handy for certain house tasks, such as fixing bulbs and curtain rails. “Everything about the ceiling was my business,” he quipped. He also touched upon his career, and said that “as a record-holder my job is travelling all over the world.”

In a message to fans, Sultan urged people to show more empathy and peace for the sake of future generations. “Let’s live together peacefully…let’s be more sensitive to people with disabilities, and let’s leave a clean world for our children and grandchildren – there will be people in this world after us,” he concluded.