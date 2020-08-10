World's Tallest Prefab Skyscrapers To Come Up In Singapore But Being Built In Malaysia

The world's tallest prefabricated towers that are going to rise in a densely populated area in Singapore are being built across the border in Malaysia. The 630 feet residential project is being constructed by ADDP Architects using Prefabricated Prefinished Volumetric Construction (PPVC) method, which is known to be less labour-intensive and create less waste and noise pollution. The residential project, which will have over 900 apartments is named Avenue South Residences and will be built using pre-casted six-sided modules, already being made at a factory in Senai, Malaysia.

Read: 25-foot-tall Lord Hanuman Installed In US' Delaware; Nation's 2nd Tallest Religious Statue

According to reports, the individual modules will then be transported to Singapore, where it will be fitted out and furnished before being taken to the final construction site. The modules will be 80 per cent complete when it will reach the final construction site in Singapore. The residential project will consist of two super-high-rise buildings topping at 56 stories. The two flagship skyscrapers will be erected amidst the original backdrop of five four-story heritage buildings created in the Art Deco-style that are currently on Silat Avenue amongst the historical KTM Rail Coordinator area.

Read: Australian Tech Giant To Build World's Tallest Hybrid Timber Tower In Sydney

Benefit of prefabricated method

The prefabricated style of construction will help reduce the amount of work at the original construction site, creating less waste and noise pollution, minimising disruption for those living nearby, said ADDP Architects. The construction method which first boomed in Europe and America is now significantly spreading its foot in Asia with Singaporian authorities encouraging to use the method as it helps in cost saving among other things.

Read: ‘Eggstraordinary’: Yemen Boy Bags Guinness World Record For Building Tallest ‘egg Tower’

Read: Australia: 12-year-old Giraffe Declared World's Tallest By Guinness World Records

(Image Credit: ADDP Architects/Website)

