World's Top Five Safest Cities Post COVID-19 Pandemic Ranked By EIU; Read More

According to UN Population Division, only 14% of humans lived in cities when the Spanish Flu struck in the early 1900s, but that number has climbed to 57 per cent now at the tome of COVID-19. As a result, cities had to increase their vigilance in terms of health protection and overall security to protect their citizens better. The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) recently released the 2021 Safe Cities Index, which ranks 60 cities based on 76 safety indicators spanning infrastructure, digital life, personal security, environmental factors, and health which this year includes pandemic preparedness and COVID-19 mortality.

Safest Cities

Copenhagen, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo are the five safest cities, all featured criteria that showed how overall safety is linked to a strong sense of social cohesiveness, whole population inclusion, and societal trust.

Copenhagen

Denmark's capital, Copenhagen, was ranked first in the index's new environmental security pillar, which evaluates sustainability, air quality, rubbish management, and urban forest cover. Copenhagen has devised a COVID testing programme that is free and open to everyone, including tourists. The data gathered allows for widespread outbreak monitoring as well as early detection of pandemics through wastewater testing.

Toronto

Toronto came in second in the overall safety rating, with high points in infrastructure and environmental security. According to BBC, residents praise an inclusive culture that prioritises targeted communication across communities, particularly when it comes to vaccine knowledge and adoption. The city's long history of multiculturalism also makes residents feel comfortable.

Singapore

Singapore used its capabilities in digital security, health security and infrastructure security to move quickly during the early days of the pandemic, quickly implementing digital surveillance and contact tracking. In the face of novel variations, the country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world (now at 80 per cent), but thorough monitoring and contact tracing are still required.

Sydney

Sydney came in at number four and was among the top ten for health security. Australia was one of the first countries to close its borders completely during the pandemic, and it has maintained rigorous lockdowns to good success. Australia continues to have one of the lowest per capita COVID death rates in the world.

Tokyo

Tokyo came in fifth overall and first in the health security index, which considers universal healthcare, pandemic preparedness, life expectancy, mental health and COVID-19 mortality. Tokyo was also ranked among the top five cities in the world for infrastructure security, which encompasses transit safety, pedestrian friendliness, and transportation networks.

Image: Unsplash