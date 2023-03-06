The Sonoma Marin Fairgrounds and Event Center has opened applications for the 2023 edition of the “World Ugliest Dog” competition. According to the organiser’s website, the competition has been going on for the last 50 years and aims to celebrate the “imperfections” in all dogs that make them “special and unique”. The organisers believe that the competition is a testament to the fact that pedigree does not define the pet. The event is all about the adoration of animals and aims to promote pet adoption.

“The annual World’s Ugliest Dog Competition is not about making fun of ‘ugly’ dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful,” the website reads. Those who wish to take part in the “cut-throat” competition will have to fill out an application form which will include a photo and short biography with the vaccine records. The main competition is scheduled to take place on June 23, 2023, at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, US. The day of the event will begin with pre-contest entertainment and delivery of information on pet care and adoption.

Fur babies will bask in the glories of red carpet

According to the website of the organisers, the fur babies along with their owners will bask in the limelight on the red carpet. All the activities in the event will be catered to showcasing the dogs’ unique beauty. A panel of judges will judge the contest and the event will also include international media, celebrity hosts and several pet fanatics. The organisers will be providing vet checks on-site before the fun-filled contest. Animal rescue and adoption groups will also be persent on-site. “Contest is not about making fun of “ugly” dogs, but having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful!” the statement reads.

Winner to be awarded with $1,500

The winner will be rewarded with a prize of $1,500 as well as a trophy. While the second-place dog will get $1,000, the third-place winner will take home $500.

All the doggy competitors will be eligible for the “Spirit Award". The award honours “a dog and owner who have overcome obstacles and/or are providing service to the community based on the dog’s biography". The winner of the last year was 'Mr. Happy Face', an almost-hairless 17-year old rescue pup.