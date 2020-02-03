'World's Worst Cat' Gets Adopted After Caretakers Review 175 Applications

Branded the 'World's Worst Cat' has finally been adopted and found herself a 'forever home'. Named Perdita by her caretakers, she is now on her way to Tennessee to a new permanent home and has a new name as well - 'Noel'. But Noel decided to keep her testy demeanour.

Going to her 'Forever home'

Noel's testy demeanour had made her a viral sensation with more than 10,000 Facebook likes. She even has her own hashtag #worldsworstcat. Originally the animal rescue agency that was housing Noel had given her a not so flattering description which read 'Meet Perdita, not for the faint of heart.

LIKES: staring into your soul until you feel as if you may never be cheerful again; the song Cat Scratch Fever, the movie Pet Cemetery (Church is her hero), jump scares (her speciality), lurking in dark corners, being queen of her domicile, fooling shelter staff into thinking she's sick (vet agrees...she's just a jerk)

DISLIKES: the colour pink, kittens (yuk they are so chipper), dogs, children, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but NOT least...HUGS. She's single and ready to be socially awkward with a socially awkward human who understands personal space.'

Now that she has been adopted the staff at Mitchell County Animal Rescue, Inc-North Carolina shared another post on their official Facebook page about Noel getting ready for her journey and how it will be a bittersweet moment to see the kitty go.

The organisation has stated that they received 175 applications, which they were ecstatic about. The rescue group has also added that it will try to use the newfound publicity to find 'forever homes' for other animals in its care.

Social media users do not have to say goodbye to Perdita just yet because Perdita aka Noel now has an Instagram account that was set up by her new parents and will chronicle her journey going forward.