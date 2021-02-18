'Worse Than My Ex': Myanmar's Young Anti-coup Protesters Attack Junta With Unique Remarks

The young anti-coup protesters in Myanmar are attacking the junta with unique signs comparing the military seizing power with ‘worse ex-lover’ and ‘fouler than fish curry’. With their ‘signs saying it all’, the young generation of the Southeast Asian country has also joined the nationwide demonstrations demanding the immediate release of civilian government leaders elected democratically and denouncing the coup. From cracking jokes at the military’s expense and causing a stir on social media with ‘creative’ protest slogans, the posters held by demonstrators are winning the internet.

One of the signs read that situation in Myan is so bad, “even the introverts are here”. Another said, “My ex is bad, but Myanmar military is worse”. One of the handwritten cardboard signs read, “Our dreams are higher than MAL's height” referring to the commander-in-chief's diminutive stature. Another held out a car window, with pictures emerging on social media, said, “Min Aung Hlaing I hate you more than my periods” addressing the current holder of power in Myanmar.

Unlike the previous generations largely cut off from the world during the previous military rule of 49 years, this time the younger generation in Myanmar protests came of age plugged into the internet lingo. In another widely spotted cardboard sign, the demonstrators have reinterpreted “WAP” to mean ‘We Are Protesting peacefully’. ‘WAP’ originally is a sexually-explicit summit hit by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. These quirky signs are not only helping the message spread more widely but are also enabling other internet users to connect to the crisis in the country.

Myanmar Military 'Guarantees' New Election

Myanmar military junta on Tuesday assured that it would hold an election and then hand over power while also denying that the ouster of the elected civilian government was a coup or that the leaders were detained. It also accused the nationwide demonstrators of violence and intimidation who flooded the streets despite the clampdown to demand the immediate release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

The junta defended its February 1 actions of taking over the power of Southeast Asian nation and arrested Suu Kyi along with others as protesters took to the streets and even as China dismissed rumours spreading on social media that it has assisted with the coup. Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun, the spokesperson for the ruling council, told the junta's first news conference since overthrowing Suu Kyi's government, that "Our objective is to hold an election and hand power to the winning party".

