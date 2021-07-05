Worst In Decades, Cyprus Forest Fire That Killed 4 And Damaged Homes 'under Full Control'

The firefighters from the Cyprus Forest Department on Monday said that one of the deadliest fires in decades that blackened 55 square kilometres of Troodos mountain has been bought ‘under control’. The statement issued by the forest department said, “The fire that broke out on Saturday... came under full control today Monday, July 5, 2021, at 08:00 am (0500 GMT).”

Around four Egyptian labourers lost their lives in the island’s worst blaze through decades. The blaze spread through mountain forests & farmlands caused huge damage to flora and fauna and destroyed several homes. The prolonged fire was fanned by strong winds and was doused by the continuous water bombing efforts by Greek and Israeli aircraft. Tremendous efforts were made by the British bases on Cyprus to douse the fire.

Informing about the tragic deaths, Interior Minister Nicos Nouris said the four Egyptians' dead bodies had been found outside the village of Odos in the Larnaca district. Meanwhile, the Egyptian government said they were farmworkers from the North African country, but Cyprus President Nicosia offered support to victims in a tweet, he wrote, "stand by the victims' families... offering every support". He also described it as a ‘tragedy’ on Sunday.

Cyprus' Worst forest fire since the 1960s

The blaze is said to be the worst since the 1960s, the year the establishment of the Republic of Cyprus. It is reported that around 50 homes and several power lines were damaged. Around 10 villages were evacuated by the firefighters in their efforts to prevent the loss of life during the widespread natural disaster.

The reason for the disaster has not been ascertained yet, however, a 67-year-old farmer was arrested and was kept under custody on suspicion of igniting the blaze. As per local media reports, he denied the charges. According to local police, they said an eyewitness had seen him leaving Arakapas in his car at the same time the fire started there. If proven guilty, the old man can face severe punishment, including charges of causing the death of four labourers. In the rescue operation, more than 600 personnel from the emergency services and the army were involved in putting off the blaze. Around a dozen aircraft along with 70 fire trucks, as well as a reconnaissance drone was used to control the fire, the forest department informed.



(Image: AP)