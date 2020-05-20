27k In 1830 To Below 1k From 1950s-to-90s To...: WSA Humpback Whale Population Rebounds

The population of Western South Atlantic (WSA) humpbacks whales once - considered endangered due to commercial whaling - is now recovering at a fast pace. According to a recent study on humpback whales that breed off the coast of Brazil and spend their summers in Antarctic waters, the population number has gone up significantly from its almost 4-decade long nadir of being below 1000.

READ | Right whales: Lawsuit on protections could last for months

According to Dr. Thompson, a Marine Scientist at the University of Exeter and a study published by the journal Royal Society Open Science in October 2019, there were around 27,000 WSA humpback whales in existence in the 1830s. As the whale hunting industry was born and grew over the following time, the humpback population sank, and in the mid-1950s, the group consisted of just 450 humpback whales, and the population remained under 1,000 for a total of 40 years.

But in the last few years, the population of these whales flourished thanks to the ban on whaling and the timely conservation efforts. The current population of WSA humpback whales is a huge number of 25,000 which is about 93 percent of its population back in the 1830s.

READ | Move aside Blue Whales! This spiral Siphonophore may be the longest animal ever recorded

'Saviours of the planet'

WSA humpback whales play a vital role in tackling the climate crisis as they keep carbon out of the atmosphere. According to Dr. Thompson, a single whale stores an average of 33 tonnes of CO2. This means the current WSA humpback whale population has absorbed about 813,780 tonnes of CO2, which they are keeping safe in the deep sea. Without these whales, the CO2 would continue in the Earth’s atmosphere and lead to global warming. When a whale dies of natural causes, his or her body sinks to the bottom of the ocean and keeps the absorbed CO2 trapped within itself.

READ | Fact Check: Were a group of Whales spotted near the 'Bombay High' Oil Rig?

Sign of hope for other marine species

Dr. Thompson further hinted that the whale recovery should provide hope for many other species in need of preservation. Ocean protection means a well-connected, well-managed network of marine protected areas, in the form of a global network of marine reserve areas that cover 30 percent of the ocean and allow marine life to flourish, Dr. Thompson wrote in her report.

READ | Australia approves deployment of US Marines to Northern Territory amid COVID-19