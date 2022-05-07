WTO Chair Avers Conference On COVID Vaccine Right Waiver Proposal Went 'well': Reports

The World Trade Organization (WTO)'s first conference to address and debate a new draft accord to temporarily withhold intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccinations went extremely well, its chair told the media on Friday. This came after the most prominent members of the WTO announced on Tuesday, May 3 that they had reached an agreement on a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccinations with the aim of expediting global rollouts.

According to The Guardian report, the proposal from the QUAD members (the European Union, India, South Africa, and the United States) is likely to go to the whole council, and if it is, it might permit underdeveloped countries to manufacture COVID vaccines without having to pay license fees to Pfizer, Moderna, and other pharmaceutical enterprises.

Furthermore, since assuming office in the year 2021, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has prioritised vaccine equality as her primary goal. She has been attempting for months to land an agreement following an 18-month standoff, as per media reports.

Over 30 nations have vaccinated fewer than 10% of their population

In the case of wealthier nations, vaccination rates are currently between 70% and 90%, and many are mulling the fourth round of shots. However, as per The Guardian, owing to cost and a deficiency of supplies, immunisation rates in impoverished nations remain low. According to the Multilateral Leaders Taskforce on COVID-19, over 30 nations have vaccinated fewer than 10% of their population

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector has raised its objection to the plan as critics claim that surrendering patents would not fix vaccine inequities in the short term because production and supply difficulties will still persist, The Guardian reported.

In addition to this, the paper revealed that the proposed agreement still had unresolved issues, such as the period of the waiver request, which might be three or five years.

India voiced alarm over poor vaccination rates in conflict-affected countries

Apart from this, earlier in April, India had expressed concern over poor vaccination rates in conflict-affected countries, stressing the need to address issues regarding COVID-19 vaccine access and global rollout. R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, stated before the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on April 11, that most of the poor world has yet to be vaccinated. He further asserted that in conflict-torn nations, vaccination rates are considerably lower.

As per media reports, Ravindra asserted, “While we have made significant progress in developing newer vaccines against COVID-19 as well as in their production, the issues of vaccine equity, access, distribution, and administration remain to be addressed".

Furthermore, Ravindra also reminded the UNSC that India has always been a strong supporter of the idea of equality at the World Health Organization and that the country has sought a TRIPS waiver for COVID vaccines, and diagnostics, as well as medicines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)